Because 48ºC is no joke — here’s where to cool off, sip slow, and escape the sun

Brace yourselves — the UAE is in for a serious scorcher this week. According to the National Centre of Meteorology, temperatures are expected to hit highs of 48 to 49ºC in parts of the country, with Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi all facing sweltering days ahead. Add in high humidity levels and dusty conditions in some areas, and being outdoors is going to feel extra brutal.

So, what’s the game plan? Stay indoors, keep hydrated, and make the most of the city’s air-conditioned gems, whether that’s cosy cafés, immersive indoor attractions, or serene spas. Here’s your guide to staying cool without staying home — packed with chill-out spots across the city to help you ride out the heatwave in style.

Icy cafés with serious chill

In Abu Dhabi, head to Rain Café on Al Maryah Island for artisanal coffee and moody interiors, or grab an iced matcha at Brunch & Cake at The Galleria. Over in Sharjah, Paper Fig in University City is a local gem known for iced desserts, creative drinks, and calm vibes. In Dubai, you can’t go wrong with RX Coffee Apothecary in Jumeirah, Forever Rose Café in Boxpark, or Brunch & Cake at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah — all reliable for cold drinks and cooler settings.

Night swims = summer cheat code

Even swimming needs a strategy this time of year. JBR Beach, Mamzar Beach Park, and Nessnass Beach all offer night swimming options in Dubai, while Al Bateen Beach in Abu Dhabi and Khorfakkan Beach in Sharjah are peaceful alternatives once the sun sets. Floodlights and lifeguards are on duty, so you can safely soak after dark.

Indoorsy and proud

If you’re itching to move but still want to stay inside, there are plenty of indoor activities across the Emirates. CLYMB Abu Dhabi on Yas Island is a thrill-seeker’s dream with indoor skydiving and climbing under one massive dome, while Snow Abu Dhabi at Reem Mall is a full-blown winter wonderland with real snow. In Sharjah, Adventureland at Sahara Centre offers rides, arcades, and activities for families, all in full AC. In Dubai, try Adventure HQ at Times Square Center or cool off at Dubai Ice Rink, Bounce, or Air Maniax in Al Quoz. For something slower-paced, visit Infinity des Lumières at Dubai Mall, AYA Universe at Wafi City, or Theatre of Digital Art (ToDA) in Souk Madinat Jumeirah.

Spa your stress away

If staying horizontal is more your speed, book a spa day. Abu Dhabi’s Anantara Eastern Mangroves Spa offers luxe hammam rituals and riverside calm, while The Oberoi Spa in Ajman is a quiet hidden gem with full-body pampering. In Dubai, go all out at Talise Ottoman Spa, Ciel Spa, or Saray Spa — all offering summer packages and deep chill.

Pro tips for the week ahead

Hydrate like it’s your job

Avoid peak sun hours (12pm to 4pm)

Wear light colours and breathable fabrics

Don’t forget SPF — even indoors (yes, really)

This week, skip the sizzle and head where the AC hums. You’ve earned it.