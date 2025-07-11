Learn something new in Dubai this weekend

If you’re someone who loves to stay busy and are looking to make the most of this weekend in Dubai, a workshop is what you need. The city’s ever-evolving creative scene is brimming with hands-on workshops designed to spark inspiration and sharpen your skills. From fragrance to food and wellness, here’s where to head to in Dubai for a weekend of learning.

The Art of Oud at The Workshop

In this workshop, you will learn everything about oud, including how to distinguish between original and fake oud, the proper techniques for using oud and identifying different types of oud. Additionally, participants will learn ways to start a business using oud oil, such as incorporating it into perfumes, creams, and other products.

Location: The Workshop, Al Quoz

Times: Saturday, July 12, 4pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs357

Contact: (0) 4 341 2595

@theworkshopdubai

Sagra Italian Pastificio

Learn all about ravioli at this hands-on pasta workshop at Sagra Italian Pastificio. This space is first and foremost designed for pasta making workshops, and here you’ll learn how to make delicious fresh ravioli all on your own. The class is split into three, learn about the history and traditions of pasta, then get hands on and make your own pasta dough and styles. Lastly the most important part – tasting the homemade pasta.

Location: Sagra Italian Pastificio, Jumeirah

Times: Sunday July 13, 2pm

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: (0) 58 545 2690

@sagra.dubai

SOHUM Wellness

Nourish your soul with a guided painting session while enjoying a refreshing mocktail or smoothie of your choice in the serenity of SOHUM Wellness. The experience includes all painting materials and a personal canvas to take home, making it a perfect evening of artistry flow, vibrant colours and a soulful connection.

Location: SOHUM Wellness Sanctuary, Al Quoz

Times: 7pm

Cost: Dhs150, minimum F&B spend of Dhs100

Contact: (0) 4 397 0271

@sohumwellness.ae

Images: Socials