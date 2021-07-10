Who’s ready for it?

The weekend is almost upon us, which means it’s time to start making those plans. From fun brunches to relaxing pool days, new venues and more, as ever, there’s plenty to do in Dubai this weekend.

Here’s our top picks…

Thursday, July 8

Order pizza to the office

We reckon there might be a few sore heads after the Euro 2020 semi-finals, and if you’re in the office, we bet carbs are needed, pronto. Get authentic Italian pizza delivered straight to your office from Il Passagio, and tuck into doughy mouthfuls of seafood pizza, truffle and mushroom or pepperoni pizza.

deliveroo.ae

Visit this vibrant Mexican restaurant’s summer pop-up

Just like many of us, fun and vibrant Mexican bar and restaurant, La Mezcaleria, has packed its bags for a summer vacation. Escaping the heat of its Insta-worthy open terrace in The Oberoi, Business Bay, the popular spot will be heading to DIFC for the summer, finding a home in Spark by Caramel. There are plenty of amazing deals on throughout the week such as Sunday’s ladies’ night, which is for the guys too. Men can enjoy a selection of unlimited sprits for Dhs260, while ladies can enjoy free-flowing wine, Prosecco, peach bellini and Aperol spritz for Dhs110.

La Mezcaleria Pop Up, Spark by Caramel, DIFC, daily 12pm to 2am. Tel: (0)50 423 4044. @lamezcaleriadxb

Go to a fun bingo-themed brunch

To celebrate the launch of its new Night Brunch, Soho Beer Garden is throwing a one-off bingo brunch. Taking place this Thursday, July 8, from 8pm to 11pm, the bingo night will be hosted by popular Dubai DJ Big Rossi. Tuck into a three-course dinner with free-flowing beverages whilst you heat up the competition with the classic bingo game. Soho Beer Garden’s Night Brunch takes place every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening, priced at Dhs225 per person (note that bingo is only on July 8).

Soho Garden, Meydan, Dubai, open 12pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)52 388 8849. @sohogardendxb

Friday, July 9

Start the weekend off right with a delicious breakfast

Cove Beach is a hugely popular Dubai beach club, renowned in particular for its Wednesday ladies’ day. Before your day gets cracking at the pool, why not arrive early to tuck into the all-new CB Breakfast menu, with dishes such as granola, CB pancakes, acai bowl, CB healthy salad, and a range of fresh juices, smoothies and coffee on the menu? Cove Beach, Caesars Palace, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, breakfast served daily 10 am to 12pm, open Fri to Wed 10am to 1am, Thurs 10am to 2am. Tel: (0)50 454 6920. @covebeachdubai Party at a late-afternoon Friday brunch Known for its state-of-the-art lighting and sound systems and views across Dubai Canal, Nargui Five will soon host Love Parties’ popular Love Brunch every Friday between 4pm and 7pm. The Love Brunch vibe is elevated by a promise of the best hip-hop and R&B music, along with old school bangers. On the menu you’ll find crispy shrimp, a gold sushi platter, mini burgers and margherita pizza. Desserts range from indulgent brownies to healthy fruit platters. Love Brunch, Nargui Five, Al Habtoor City, Fridays, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs339 house drinks, Dhs375 premium drinks. Tel: (0)52 798 7292. lovepartiesgroup.com Go for sophisticated drinks at La Cantine du Faubourg La Cantine du Faubourg has long been one of the city’s chicest spots for post-work drinks and a sophisticated brunch. Now, it’s had a makeover. Remaining true to its Parisian elegance, the new aesthetics offer an elevated experience, designed to ‘effortlessly blend sound, music, image, art and food’. La Cantine du Faubourg, Emirates Tower, Trade Centre, 12pm to 2am Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 5pm, 7pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 352 7105. lacantine.ae

Check out a brand new pub

Goose Island Tap House is the brand new gastropub in Five Jumeirah Village. It comes omplete with a large bar in the centre, a fully-loaded pub grub menu, huge TV screens live streaming all the big matches, plus an area dedicated to pool tables and virtual golf. As you would expect from a tap house, beer is a focus for the venue, with 14 curated draft beers available.

Goose Island Tap House, Five Jumeirah Village, JVC, daily 4pm to 2am. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. fivehotelsandresorts.com

Saturday, July 10

Decompress at Away spa with its sweet new summer packages

Feeling stressed? Yeah, us too. Self-care has never been more imperative than it is right now, and Away Spa at W The Palm – Dubai aims to rectify all that. There’s a range of new summer packages to try from body massages, facials and hammam offers, which all promise to provide a better glow than any filter Instagram has to offer. Highlights include a Maroc Maroc candle massage (Dhs500 for one hour), which uses the soothing warmth of Paillettes d’Ambre candles and gentle movements to untangle knots. Alternatively, pick one of the hammam treatments (there are two options to choose from), which will cleanse, purify and exfoliate your body (prices start at Dhs600).

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, daily (except Tuesday). Tel: (0)4 2455533. @wdubaipalm

Spend a lazy Saturday by the pool

The 4,000 square metre Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse space was recently completely renovated, and now offers a pool, restaurant, pub, salon and gym under one roof. A pool day here forgoes the over-the-top frills of some of it’s Dubai counterparts, but that’s why we like it. It’s got a casual, relaxed neighbourhood feel to it, with incredible views of the surrounding lakes and huge villas. Bright orange sun loungers and parasols give it a chic Mediterranean feel and the sun-dappled cabanas give you that extra luxury (and come at a slightly higher cost). You’ll find a burrata salad, delicious pastas and fully-loaded airy focaccia on the pool menu, as well as a well-stocked drinks list, served to you by the friendliest of staff (big shout out to Fernando). Pool entry on a weekend (for a sun lounger) is just Dhs100, which is redeemable on food and beverages. Don’t forget to visit the beautiful outdoor terrace of Isola for sundowners – it’s lovely.

Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Jumeirah Islands, daily 8am til late. Tel: (0)4 583 3124. @jumeirahislandsclubhouse

Theatre: Just Like That

After two sold-out runs in Dubai, multi-award-winning comedy production Just Like That (JLT) is returning for one last time. The play is set in Dubai with a focus on Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT, get it?), showcasing people from different cultures, each with similar problems and circumstances but amazing stories. Expect a clash of perspective, culture, beliefs and more that will shock you, get you laughing and crying as you watch life in modern Dubai unfold live on the stage.

The Theatre, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, July 8 and 10. Tel: (800) 663 6255. Dhs80 per person. @malloftheemirates

