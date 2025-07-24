The rollout of free Wi-Fi on Dubai buses has been completed

Commuters will be more connected on public transport now as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), in collaboration with e&, has completed the rollout of free Wi-Fi on all 259 Dubai intercity buses and marine transport services across the city.

The initiative is designed to enhance the daily commute for passengers travelling between Dubai and the other emirates of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, and Fujairah. And we all know what the traffic is like in the city, especially Dubai to Sharjah, as research shows.

Passengers can now enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi access throughout their journey using phones, tablets, or laptops. You can stay connected to work, manage personal commitments, and browse the internet.

This initiative forms part of RTA’s wider efforts to enhance digital transformation across its services. It aligns with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and reflects RTA’s commitment to enhancing daily mobility by making bus journeys more enjoyable and productive. The move also supports Dubai’s ambition to become the world’s smartest and happiest city.

The free Wi-Fi service will be constantly monitored and upgraded, ensuring optimal conditions for those using it.

There have been other updates recently to make commuters lives easier such as a bus pooling service, and recently revamped bus stations.

Image: Media Office