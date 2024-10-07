Study hard, pay attention in school, and eat your greens…

Outstanding teachers in the private education system can now apply for a new category under the UAE Golden Visa scheme.

Golden Visas have some significant benefits to them (and you can find more on that below), but the most immediate and attractive for most people will likely be the 10-year validity and the fact that you don’t need to reapply if you change employers.

The special-tier visa strategy is aimed at attracting and nurturing international talent from several key fields of industry.

New terms

The announcement of this new Golden Visa category comes straight from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.

It’s intended to acknowledge and celebrate outstanding educators who have made big contributions to the private education system of Dubai.

Who can apply?

It’s not just teachers. This Golden Visa option is open to all private system educators – including those at nurseries, schools, universities and colleges.

What are the requirements to apply?

To qualify for making an application you need to make that:

You are demonstrating exceptional academic achievements and innovative contributions to education in the UAE.

You have proven success in raising the quality of education at your institutions.

You create a positive impact and recognition from the wider educational community.

Are making proven contributions to improving student outcomes, including academic progress and the attainment of recognised qualifications.

What are the main benefits of a UAE Golden Visa?

Obviously, long-term residency is a huge benefit for Golden Visa holders, but there are also tax benefits, plus investment, education and retirement opportunities that don’t exist for other visa holders. Of course, as a UAE resident, you benefit from the country’s world class infrastructure and amenities, and can also sponsor your family under the visa.

Golden Visa holders are also able to stay outside the UAE for more than the usual period of six months in order to keep their residence visa valid, and have multiple-entry abilities too.

For more information on who can apply and how it’s done, check out our Golden Visa guide.

