Work your way through the alphabet

It’s still hot outside, so while you’re trying to keep cool, you want to keep your relationship warm. If your date nights are starting to feel like the same old dinner-and-a-movie routine, it’s time to shake things up. Alphabet dating is the perfect excuse to explore the city together, one letter at a time. The rules are simple: each date revolves around a letter, from A to Z. You can go in order, or pick at random, either way, you’ll have 26 unique adventures. You can also grab your friends and do it too. Here’s our ultimate Dubai date ideas edition…

A is for Aya Universe

Aya Universe is one of the Dubai staples for a summer routine. It’s indoors, it’s interesting and it’s Instagrammable . What more can you want?

Location: Aya Universe, Wafi City

Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday: 10am to 10pm, Friday to Saturday: 10am to 12am

Cost: Dhs99 for UAE residents, Dhs135

Contact: +971 4 542 0300 @ayauniverse

B is for bowling at Brass Monkey

Bowling is always a great choice for a date, whether it’s a first date or the hundredth. Stick on your comfy shoes and get yourself to Brass Monkey in Bluewaters or Citywalk for an evening of fun. There’s not just bowling, but also arcade games, good food and drinks so you can make a whole evening of it.

Location: Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island or Citywalk

Opening Hours: Monday to Wednesday: 4pm to 2am, Thursday and Friday: 4pm to 2am, Saturday: 12pm to 3am, Sunday: 12pm to 2am

Cost: Dhs99 for UAE residents, Dhs135

Contact: +971 4 582 7277 @brassmonkeysocial

C is for Cinema

Ok we get it, this is a common date but with the cinemas in Dubai, who can complain? Book the theatre pods in IMAX and order food to your chair while watching the latest movies. Sounds like a good indoor date night in Dubai to us.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Contact: @voxcinemas

D is for Deepdive Dubai

Deep Dive Dubai holds the record for the world’s deepest pool and this underwater attraction is designed to mimic a sunken city. It’s such a cool concept and you can experience it regardless of your level from specialised divers to snorkellers.

Location: Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba

Opening hours: daily 9am to 6pm

Cost: from Dhs400

Contact: +971 450 19444

E is for Escape Room

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

There are lots of escape rooms in Dubai to choose from. Horror themed ones like No Way Out to more gentle ones that you need to use all of your senses to win, like Sensas.

Location: SENSAS Dubai, 24 19D Street Goshi City Warehouse 4, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3

Opening hours: open daily, 2-hour experience

Cost: from Dhs130

Contact: @sensas_uae

F is for food trucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenifer (@iamjeniferdsouza)

There are plenty food truck areas in Dubai for you to try out different tastes in one date. Try TukTuk food truck in Barsha South and get insanely good food for very cheap. You don’t even need to leave your car…

Location: Tuktuk, Barsha South

Contact: @tuktuk_dxb

G is for Golf

Ok, it’s a little hot to be playing 18-holes on the golf course however Topgolf Dubai has a great (and air-conditioned) alternative. Book a booth, have some cocktails and stay cool while taking some swings. It’s got stunning views of the marina, and some friendly competition never hurt anyone…

Location: Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, Emirates Hills

Opening hours: Monday to Friday, 10am to 2am Saturday and Sunday 9am to 2am

Cost: from Dhs99

Contact: @topgolfdubai

H is for House of Hype

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

House of Hype is a weird and wacky world that’s for both adults and kids and will keep everyone entertained for hours. It’s located in Dubai Mall, and it only opened a few months ago.

Location: House of Hype, Dubai Mall

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 10am to 12am

Cost: from Dhs119

Contact: @househype

I is for Iceskating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dubai Ice Rink by Emaar (@dubaiicerink)

There aren’t many malls in the world that have an ice rink, and Dubai Mall is one. Head there for a fun date activity and spend 90 minutes whizzing around the ice, or if you’re like us, clinging to the sides for dear life…

Location: Dubai Ice Rink, Dubai Mall

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am

Cost: from Dhs120

Contact: @dubaiicerink

J is for Jazz Bar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NOLA (@noladubai)

There are lots of jazz bars in Dubai for chilled and romantic nights out with your other half. Try Nola in JLT for a classic one. It’s the kind of bar people return to again and again, because the vibe is always good.

Location: Multiple locations; JLT Cluster P, Jumeirah Lake Towers, and City Walk, C2, Al Wasl

Times: Mon to Fri 12pm–2am, Sat & Sun 1pm–2am

Contact: (0)4 392 8000 | @noladubai

K is for karaoke at Replay Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The newest karaoke spot in town, it has 80,000 songs and there’s a cool bar to take the nerves away if you need to before you get in front of the mic.

Location: Bla Bla, JBR

Contact: +971 55 610 4442 | @replaydubai

L is for Lazer tag at Loco Bear

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loco Bear Dubai- The Ultimate Entertainment Hub (@goloco.dxb)

Take out your frustrations with your partner by shooting them in the chest with a lazer. Good right? Loco Bear has all sorts of fun activities for adults so you’ll feel like a big kid again.

Location: Loco Bear, Al Quoz

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday 10am to 11pm, Sunday 10am to 10pm

Cost: from 99 for 60 minutes

Contact: 800 56262 @goloco.dxb

M is for Museum of the Future

Use the summer to be a tourist in your own town by finally visiting Museum of the Future. One of the most recognisable landmarks in Dubai, Museum of the Future is divided into seven levels with each giving a glimpse into what the world will look like 50 years from now. Be sure to spend some time at the meditation centre on the Al Waha level, where visitors can lie down under a dome projecting light and water ripples. It’s a cathartic and calming experience.

Location: Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road,

Opening hours: daily 9.30am to 9pm

Cost:Dhs159, under-fours free

Contact: @museumofthefuture

N is for night swims

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Night swims are the activity for summer, especially if you’re a water baby and the thought of bidding goodbye to your beach days is unbearable. Post sundown, Cloud 22 at Atlantis the Royal is inviting guests for a dip in its iconic sky pool. The Moonlight Sessions, as it is aptly named, has returned. The deal takes place from Thursday to Saturday, from 7pm to 11pm. There is a Dhs300 minimum spend per person for a spot at Lotus Bar, but if you want pool access, you can get a single lounger for Dhs300 which includes pool access.

Location: Cloud 22, Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah,

Opening times: 7pm to 11pm, Thurs to Sat,

Cost: prices from Dhs300.

Contact: (0)4 426 2700. @cloud22dubai

O is for Opa

If you like Greek food, a really fun atmosphere and even smashing some plates then Opa is such a fun date night. There’s a reason it’s one of the most well known restaurants in Dubai.

Location: Opa Dubai, Fairmont Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road

Opening times: daily 7pm to 3am

Contact: 971 (04) 357 0557 @opadubai

P is for painting at Pots n Paints Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Mediterranean Voyager (@themediterranean.voyager)

We love a wholesome date like this, head to Town Centre Jumeirah and you’ll find this gem tucked away upstairs. Pick your ceramic, whether it’s a mug or a vase or even a princess money box (we won’t judge), pick your paints and begin creating your masterpiece. You can grab a coffee or a full on meal while you’re doing so.

Location: Town Centre Mall Jumeirah

Opening times: Monday to Thursday, 9am to 10pm, Friday to Sunday 9am to 11pm

Contact: +971 4 2820011 @potsnpaints_cafe

Q is for Quiz night at the Coterie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coterie (@the.coterie.group)



The Coterie at Ibn Battuta is a fan favourite for nights out and every Friday they have a Quiz and Chips Night. Test out your knowledge, win fun prizes and have an absolute ball. Plus it’s won best quiz night at the What’s On Nightlife Awards, so you’ll know it’s good…

Location: The Coterie, Ibn Battuta Mall

Times: from 8pm

R is for rollerskating at Roll Dxb

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROLL DXB (@rolldxb)



Throwback to the 80s and head on a rollerskating date at Roll Dxb. They have discos, classes and lots of deals on midweek if you’re looking for something to do.

Location: Roll Dxb, Port Rashid, Maritime City

Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 11am to 10pm, Friday 11am to 12am, Saturday and Sunday 10am to 11pm

Cost: from Dhs90

Contact: +971 (0)4 238 6206 @rolldxb

S is for Swingers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Minigolf is always a good idea for a date and Swingers has 3 courses to choose from with fun holes, fancy cocktails to bring on the course and food you can refuel with either before or after your golf game. They do a special date-night deal every Monday, a sushi platter, a bottle of wine and golf for 2 people for Dhs350.

Location: Swingers, Bluewaters Island

Opening hours: Monday to Wednesday 4pm to 1am, Thursday and Friday 4pm to 2am, Saturday 12pm to 2am, Sunday 12pm to 1am

Offer: date night for two with golf, wine and sushi platter for Dhs350

Contact: 045576309 @swingers_uae

T is for theme park at IMG

A whole themepark that’s indoors and air-conditioned is perfect for the summer days if you want a thrill-themed date. Try out the six different zones with all types of rides, grab food and drink and even do some shopping in the different themed shops.

Location: IMG World, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road

Opening hours: Sunday to Thursday 12pm to 10pm, Friday and Saturday 12pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs365 for general pass

Contact: +971 4 403 8888 @imgworlds

U is for underwater dining

Bucket list experience? We think so. This stunning one MICHELIN-starred restaurant is located in Atlantis the Palm and you can dine underwater for cheaper this summer. Grab a a six-course tasting menu for Dhs750 until August 31.

Location: Atlantis the Palm, Palm Jumeirah

Opening hours: Wednesday to Monday 6pm to 11pm

Offer: Dhs750 for a six-course tasting menu until August 31, Dhs1,250 for a ten-course tasting menu

Contact: @ossianodubai

V is for VR at Play DXB

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PlayDXB by Emaar (@playdxbbyemaar)

Pop on your VR headset and battle it out at Play DXB with lots of different VR activities that will have your heart racing.

Location: Play DXB, Dubai Mall

Opening hours: daily 10am to 1am

Offer: from Dhs250

Contact: @playdxbbyemaar

W is for wellness at the Banyan Tree Spa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banyan Tree Dubai | Luxury Resort & Spa (@banyantreedxb)

The spa at Banyan Tree on Bluewaters is a relaxing spot if you and your other half are needing some R&R. Book a couples massage and head to the Rainforest experience and come out feeling like new people. Read our own review of it here.

Location: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters Island

Opening hours: daily 10am to 10pm

Contact: +971 4 556 6401 @banyantreedxb

X is for Xclusive Yachts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐗𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐘𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐭𝐬 | Yacht Rental Dubai (@xclusiveyachts)

You can still do a yacht trip in the summer as Xclusive Yachts all have air conditioned insides where you can sit and relax and take in the gorgous views of Dubai Marina.

Location: Dubai Marina

Contact: @xclusiveyachts

Y is for yoga

Doing a yoga class together is a great way to bond and also find your zen. There are plenty of yoga classes all around the city. Some slower and focused on breathwork and others challenging flexibility and core.

Z is for Zuma

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zuma • Dubai (@zumadubai)

A Dubai icon. Zuma in DIFC is a perfect date night and a great one to end off this list as you can sit and reminisce on the alphabet dates you’ve went on over sushi and a glass of wine.

Location: Zuma, Gate Village 6, DIFC

Contact: @zumadubai