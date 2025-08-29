Garage Nation is the epic night dedicated to non-stop UK garage classics, and it returns to Dubai in September

Ravers! This one is for you. Garage Nation is returning to Dubai this September for another unforgettable rave. The UK’s biggest garage band will be performing at Iris, Meydan, on September 5.

Garage Nation Dubai have been raving in Dubai for the past three years, and each time they have drawn in the crowds, so it’s one not to miss.

Don’t want to stay out late? Don’t worry, it’s a daytime rave taking place from 2pm to 9pm. And even better news? It takes place on a public holiday, so you don’t have to put in that annual leave request.

Two giants are set to headline the scene: Artful Dodger, the chart-topping pioneers behind some of the UK’s most iconic garage anthems, such as Re-wind and Please Don’t Turn Me On, and Scott Garcia, the man responsible for the timeless It’s a London Thing.

To keep the energy sky-high all afternoon, award-winning MC CKP also known as The Mayor, will be part of the headlining crew.

Want more? You will see Dubai’s favourite homegrown stars taking the stage to represent. There’s DJs Tom Karno, Engr and Kizo, Walia, and DJ Moky. Your hosts for the night will be MC Tino and MC Black Arab.

No matter what, if you’re attending the event, expect basslines that shake the floor and beats that keep you moving – the kind of vibe only Garage Nation can bring.

Your experience will be paired with the Dubai skyline, but the real treat will come at sunset when the sky will burst into bright orange and yellow hues.

Ticket information

Afraid of what this will do to your bank account? Don’t worry, because tickets start from just Dhs100. If you want a levelled-up experience, you can get a table from Dhs2,000 with prime views, bottle service, and ultimate rave comfort.

You can purchase your tickets here.

The details

Location: Iris, Meydan Grandstand, Nad Al Sheba 1

Times/Date: 12pm to 9pm on Friday, Sept 5

Cost: Tickets from Dhs100, tables from Dhs2,000

Contact: @garagenationdxb

