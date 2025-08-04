Music, fireworks, and frosty glamour as Atlantis, The Palm is doing NYE in style

Start 2026 in serious style with global pop legends Maroon 5. The music outfit is coming to Dubai to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm.

Following in the footsteps of Sting and Lionel Richie, the multi-Grammy Award-winning band will take to the stage on December 31 for a spectacular open-air performance under the stars. Expect a hit-packed setlist with crowd favourites like “Moves Like Jagger”, “This Love”, “She Will Be Loved”, and “Payphone”, plus a jaw-dropping fireworks display lighting up the skies above Atlantis, The Palm and Atlantis The Royal.

The theme for this year’s black-tie gala is Winter Wonderland, and Atlantis is pulling out all the stops. Guests will enjoy live theatrical performances, roaming entertainment, a 30-piece band, and a gourmet buffet stacked with everything from lobster and caviar to sushi and handcrafted desserts. Free-flowing Champagne and premium beverages will keep the party vibes high from 6pm until late.

Paul Baker, President of Atlantis, Kerzner International, said, “We are thrilled to welcomeMaroon 5 to headline this year’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Atlantis, The Palm. As one of the most recognisable names in global music, their presence continues our tradition of bringing world-class entertainment to Dubai’s most iconic celebration.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maroon 5 (@maroon5)

Want the best seat in the house? Choose from tiered packages including Golden Circle, Rouge Circle, and VIP Sky Suites with the latter offering butler service, private dining, and elevated views for up to 20 guests, starting from Dhs200,000.

And while grown-ups enjoy the glam, kids can party in their very own Winter Wonderland Zone inside the Asateer Tent, with bouncy castles, arts and crafts, outdoor cinema, games, and more.

Whether you’re ringing in the New Year with family, friends, or someone special, this is one of the biggest nights on Dubai’s event calendar — and tickets will sell fast.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Cost: Tickets start from Dhs6,500 and are available via Platinumlist.

When: 31 Decemeber 2025