This will be the first time a future Formula 1 car has ever been publicly auctioned

RM Sotheby’s and McLaren Racing have joined forces to auction three McLaren racing cars in Abu Dhabi during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025, the final race of the season.

The announcement was made by Zak Brown, McLaren Racing CEO, earlier this week at an RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale.

During the auction here in Abu Dhabi, three McLaren Racing cars will be sold from across the team’s portfolio covering FIA Formula 1 World Championship, NTT INDYCAR SERIES, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. If you think that’s cool, the next bit is even cooler.

McLaren isn’t auctioning off a past car (although that is still pretty cool). Instead, a 2026 season car is going to be displayed for auction, marking the first time a future Formula 1 car has ever been publicly auctioned.

A McLaren United AS World Endurance Championship Team car will also be offered as a separate lot following the team’s debut in 2027. The final car to be auctioned off will be a 2026 Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team Indianapolis 500 race-driven INDYCAR – a car that will be driven by Pato O’Ward in May 2026.

This will be the first time the lucky winner will get the opportunity to purchase a chassis from upcoming seasons before they are fully unveiled or raced.

The chosen cars celebrate McLaren Racing’s achievement as the only team to win the prestigious motorsport Triple Crown – the Monaco Grand Prix, Indianapolis 500, and Le Mans 24 Hours.

Besides owning a pretty cool car, each owner will also get plenty of other perks, including tours of McLaren’s sites and VIP tickets for preferential access to McLaren road and race car purchase options.

Delivery of the car will take place in 2028. As that is a long time to wait, McLaren has got your back, offering a 2025 show car on lease until the actual car arrive. And the buyer will be invited to visit the McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, where they will get behind-the-scenes access with McLaren Racing.

When will the auction take place?

The cars will hit the display stands to be auctioned off in Abu Dhabi on Friday, December 5, 2025.

December 5 marks the start of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the first of three days that will see 20 drivers trying to snap up as many points as they can to end the season on a high.

At the moment though, the McLaren team – Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, are dominating the circuit and are currently battling each other for their chance of taking home the World Champion title.

Max Verstappen, the current World Champion, from Red Bull, is currently in third place but needs 97 points to catch up if he wants to keep his title for a fifth year in a row. While that does seem to require a miracle, if there’s one person who can take over, it’s this brilliant Dutchman. Ask anyone in the Orange Army.

