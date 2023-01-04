Graffiti the walls, unleash your creativity on a spinning blank canvas or make a UV masterpiece…

If you’re looking to get creative in Dubai, there’s a cool new art studio you need to check out. Located in Al Quoz, Wild Paint House has transformed an industrial warehouse into a home for creativity, where budding artists can rip up the rule book and get involved in an array of artsy activities.

The first-of-its-kind experience in Dubai (the creators of Wild Paint House Kevin and Andrea have two studios in Singapore), there’s six activities to get involved in: splat, spin, swing, pour, neon and graffiti. While some are self explanatory, others are entirely unique ways to unleash your inner artist. Prices start from Dhs160, with the experiences available to book individually, or group together for an afternoon of artistic exploration. All are designed as fun-filled, expressive ways to play with paint.

Tried and tested

Graffiti

Team What’s On went to give Wild Paint House a whirl, kicking off with unleashing our inner rebel with graffiti. With a blank white wall around the back of the warehouse waiting for us, we loaded up with rainbow-coloured paints and set to work. There’s a whole kaleidoscope of colours to choose from, and whatever you’re wanting to express – from bold patterns to interesting shapes, you can put paint to brick as your heart desires.

Spin

Then, it was on to Wild Paint House’s specially designed spin canvas machines, for our first ever spin canvas session. You can pick four to five colours, which you can then mix and match into every hue imaginable. With your canvas strapped onto the machine, you’re in control of how fast or slow it goes, and the way you add your paint is up to you: add a dollop of paint then watch it dance its way around the canvas, or get the spin going before swirling your colour on. The effect is mesmerising, and the result is a vibrant artwork with interesting detail in every corner.

Splat

For our final task, we suited up in overalls to protect our clothes and unleash an array of glitter, neon and colourful paints on our canvases.. There’s no need to worry about making a mess, from paint pistols to straws, brushes and balloons, you’re provided with all the tools to create a piece that’s all about covering your canvas, the walls, and your mates, in colour as you create your masterpiece.

Wild Paint Studio, Al Quoz Industrial Area 1, 2pm to 8pm Weds to Fri, 10am to 10pm Sat and Sun, prices from Dhs160. Tel: (0)56 145 9689, wildpainthouse.com