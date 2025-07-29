‘Michael Lives Forever’ is the closest you’ll get to MJ this year

If you’ve ever wanted to see Michael Jackson live, this is the closest you’re going to get. Rodrigo Teaser, one of the most acclaimed MJ tribute artists in the world, is bringing Michael Lives Forever to the Dubai Opera stage on Saturday, September 7.

This isn’t your average tribute act. We’re talking full-scale production – iconic vocals, legendary dance moves, and stage presence that has even MJ’s former choreographer calling it the real deal.

The tracks you know by heart

Expect to hear the tracks you grew up moonwalking to, Billie Jean, Thriller, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Black or White – performed live and loud. Whether you know every lyric or just the hooks, this one will have you dancing all night.

Who is Rodrigo Teaser?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodrigo Teaser (@rodrigoteaser)

Not just a lookalike. Teaser is the only Latin American artist officially recognised by Sony Music as a Michael Jackson tribute performer. He’s toured the world, performed with Jennifer Batten (MJ’s longtime guitarist), and is now directed by Lavelle Smith Jr – yes, the same Lavelle who worked directly with Michael for years.

The venue

One of the city’s most iconic venues, Dubai Opera is the perfect setting for this kind of show – theatre-level acoustics, comfy seating, and bang in the heart of Downtown.

The details

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Times: Saturday, September 7 | Show starts at 8pm

Cost: Starting from Dhs295

Booking: Get your tickets via platinumlist.net

Contact: @dubaiopera

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Jennifer Lopez at Etihad Arena on July 29, Lil Baby on October 18, Elissa at Dubai Opera on November 3, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.