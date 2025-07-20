We can’t guarantee your safety from the very public, musical birthday wishes

Celebration is the joy of life, and there’s always a reason to celebrate. Whether it’s an accomplishment, a life change, a special person in your life or just because…

Birthdays are one of those days you can honour the people who make your life great, and there’s plenty of spots in Dubai to do just that. For those of us who don’t like to make a big show of it, these elevated casual spots are where to be for your big day.

Kiyoshi

Located in Dubai Creek Harbour, this spot has all the makings of your next favourite casual Japanese retaurant. At first glance, Kiyoshi looks unassuming but inside, it offers a menu of delicious Japanese classics and modern fusions, all with the stunning view of the Creek right outside. It’s nice enough for a date night and casual enough to make it spontaneous. And if you’re in and around the community, this is where you need to go next.

Location: Kiyoshi, Dubai Creek Harbour

Times: daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 572 6578

@kiyoshidubai

Apollo

Nestled by the waters of Palm Jumeirah in Palm Views West, this is a modern, all-day bistro serving up contemporary, inventive flare – the kind of cool, casual vibe that’s all the rage in Dubai right now. On the menu, you can sample classic and comfort dishes like ceviche classico, Asian chicken salad, prawn sesame toast, spinach and artichoke dip, Peruvian grilled octopus, clam linguine, chicken pot pie, duck confit with arroz nikkei, apollo burger with dry aged wagyu and caramelised pop-corn ice cream.

Location: Palm Views West, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 12pm to 1.30am

Contact: (0)4 576 2301

@apollothepalm

Iranish

If you’re looking for the most authentic Iranian food you can find in Dubai, Iranish is the place to be. It’s filled with stories and each dish they serve has a sweet tale of nostalgia behind it. The flavours are uniquely Iranian, meaning you won’t find Iranian food of this kind elsewhere in the city. Decked out in traditional accents and furnishings, it feels like a rich, homely living room, which is exactly why you can come as you are and feast on comfort food. Simply bring a curious appetite and you’ll leave fed, happy and wanting to come back for more.

Location: Iranish, Wasl 51, Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11.30pm, Friday to Sunday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)52 149 5857

@iranishdxb

Girl & the Goose

Girl & the Goose comes with a long history, a supper club legacy that has enthralled and delighted the taste buds of many a discerning diner – 5,000 if you want the exact number. Now, they’ve expanded their home into a more open space with a stunning location in the heart of Dubai that feels like home from the moment you enter. Inside, you’ll have a bite of ravishing Central American fare, reimagined by Chef’s Gabi’s travels around the world. Read our review here.

Location: Girl & the Goose – Restaurante Centroamericano, Anantara Downtown

Times: Daily, 10am to 12pm

Contact: (0)52 772 9888

@girl.and.the.goose

Daikan Izakaya

The slightly more glamorous counterpart of Daikan Ramen, Daikan Izakaya in City Walk’s C2 Licensed District is a the perfect crossroads between fancy nightlife and laid back dinner. You can come here on a weeknight or a weekend, dressed up or down and enjoy simple, great food in a vibrant vibe. You can dine, lounge at the bar post your meal, and with a bustling atmosphere, it’ll always feel upbeat and lively.

Location: Daikan Izakaya, City Walk

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)52 703 8369

@daikanizakaya_ae

Duo Gastrobar

Award-winning DUO has officially landed in the Dubai desert, with loads of love from St Petersburg, Russia. DUO is known for its reasonable prices, quality ingredients, delicious signature cocktails, and lively atmosphere. Its menu blends modern European cuisine, with a slight touch of Asia. Chef Dmitry Blinov brings 40 of his best dishes from DUO Band’s restaurants to this Dubai Hills outpost including the tuna ceviche, broccoli pate, and oxtail pie with taleggio.

Location: Duo Gastrobar, Dubai Hills Business Park 4

Times: Weekdays 12pm to 11pm, weekends 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)52 686 6249

@duo.uae

Uchi

Uchi in DIFC is smaller than you’d expect, but it’s also cosy, quiet and the perfect place for a casual date that’s not too casual. Not only is the food delicious and wholesome, it’s such a welcome break from the loud, large spaces that are a Dubai staple. A beautiful bar takes up much of the space in the middle and the service is welcoming and warm. DIFC comes off as too frilly, but this is one of the more easy-going spots where you can show up on the whim and find a good meal, guaranteed.

Location: Uchi, DIFC, Dubai

Times: Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 1am, Thursday to Friday, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 298 5044

@uchi.uae

VNYL

This is a new chip on the block – VNYL Dubai likes to call itself a Hi-Fi bar and has a swanky space plastered with all things music. Here, you’ll find records on records from the very best of yesteryear, and guests can have their very own high-fidelity listening party. This is where you’d come for a no-frills night out and when you’re done with dinner and drinks. Head on over for the after party, which truly comes alive post midnight.

Location: VNYL HiFi, Bluewaters Island

Times: Monday to Thursday, 1om to 1am, Friday to Sunday, 1pm to 4am

Contact: (0)52 249 4004

@vnyl.dxb

Cucina

Cucina feels like a family neighbourhood Italian, with the warmth and the carbs to show for it. This is a family-oriented restaurant and perfect for a cosy weeknight or weekend dinner date where you all want is a bowl of safe, delicious pasta and the company of a special person. They also have a gelato parlour, because you can’t end dinner without a delicious dessert.

Location: Cucina, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Times: Daily, 7am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 666 1408

@cucinathepalm

KATA

As far as sushi in the mall goes, Kata really takes the cake. This Japanese restaurant has incredibly plated food that will look gorgeous on your socials, and

where the food looks good, it tastes even better – we promise. And it’s mall dining, which means you can end up here after a day of shopping or just because and it’s all chill. From maki towers to braised short rib, our personal favourite? The mushroom truffle rice pot.

Location: KATA, The Dubai Mall

Times: Daily, 10am to 12am

Contact: (0) 4 273 3800

@kata.ae

Isola Ristorante

Tucked away in Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse, Isola Ristorante channels the breezy charm of Italy’s southern coast. It’s stylish but unpretentious—think sun-soaked terraces, lemon trees, and a menu that leans into fresh seafood, handmade pasta, and crisp Mediterranean flavours. Perfect for long lunches or slow, wine-filled dinners, Isola balances elegance with ease. It’s not trying too hard—just really good food, warm service, and that effortless Italian way of making you feel at home.

Location: Isola Ristorante, Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm, Friday to Sunday, 8am to 11pm

Contact: (0) 4 583 3124

@isolarestaurantdubai

Lola Taberna

Lola Taberna is all about good food, good vibes and Spanish flair. Inspired by Andalusian streets and flamenco icon Lola Flores, its rustic‑chic décor and colorful murals set a lively tone. The menu spans regional classics – from Madrid’s patatas bravas and gambas al pil‑pil to Valencia paella and Iberian charcuterie. Friendly service, authentic wines and cocktails, and vibrant evenings complete the fun, welcoming vibe.

Location: Lola Taberna, TRYP By Wyndham Dubai

Times: Daily, 1pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 247 6688

@lolataberna

SOON Izakaya

For the music-loving, party people – SOON Izakaya is a cool, neon-lit tribute to Tokyo’s late-night dining culture. Tucked away in JLT, this retro-futuristic spot blends Japanese street-style eats with playful 80s nostalgia. From yakitori skewers and gyoza to creative cocktails and sake, the menu is made for sharing. With arcade games, bold décor, and an edgy soundtrack, SOON offers a quirky, immersive experience that’s equal parts izakaya, bar, and underground hangout.

Location: SOON Izakaya, JLT

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday, 12pm to 3am, Saturday, 5pm to 3am, Sunday, 5pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 55 434 0575

@soondxb

Rare Brasserie & Bar

As you step through the doors, Rare Brasserie & Bar comes alive, with the sounds, sights and smells that feed your other senses before you even begin to eat. The first thing you’ll see is the stunning bar – it’s hard to miss. Everything is draped in shades of red, wine and brown, from the ceiling to the wood walls and the deep velvet seating to the curtains. It’s edgy, it’s glamorous – it’s a mysterious woman in a leather jacket wearing a killer red lip.

Location: Rare Brasserie & Bar, City Walk

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 1am, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

Contact: (0) 4 287 4604

@theraredxb

Miss Lily’s

Miss Lily’s in Dubai brings the vibrant spirit of the Caribbean to the heart of the city. Located at the Sheraton Grand Hotel, this NYC export is known for its bold Jamaican flavours, retro island vibes, and lively soundtrack. From jerk chicken to rum punch, the menu is a tropical celebration. Expect laid-back charm, colourful interiors, and a party atmosphere that keeps the energy high every night of the week.

Location: Miss Lily’s Sheraton Grand Hotel

Times: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 7pm to 2am, Wednesday, 7pm to 1am, Friday, 7pm to 3am, Saturday, 8pm to 3am, Sunday, 2pm to 6pm, 7pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 4 356 2900

@misslilysdxb

Soul Kitchen

A concept by Factory People, a Beirut-based group of artists and music enthusiasts, Soul Kitchen advertises that it’s here to ‘redefine the nightlife scene in Dubai while supporting Arab culture, cuisine, musicians, and artists.’ Located in Business Bay, the art-focused venue features a stunning cocktail bar, outdoor terrace and two restaurant areas. There’s an energy at Soul Kitchen, even on a Monday night, that makes a visit absolutely worth it, with a cool crowd that made us feel like we were a part of something great.

Location: Soul Kitchen, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Thursday, 6pm to 2am, Friday, 6pm to 3am, Saturday, 12pm to 3am

Contact: (0) 4 836 0900

@soulkitchendxb

Berenjak

Persian food, done right – that is Berenjak for you. A grand space that envelopes you with the warmth of a Persian home, here you’ll find not just the classics, but also inventive takes on Persian cuisine, packed with flavour, feel and filling ingredients that offer a hearty dining experience. Persian carpets, crystal chandeliers, colourful portraits and grand drapes – you eat not just with your mouth, but with all your senses. Now open across Dubai and Sharjah.

Location: Berenjak, Dar Wasl

Times: Monday to Thursday, 12pm to 5pm, 6pm to 11.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 12.30am, Sunday, 12pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (0) 4 295 3644

@berenjak.uae

Primi

Primi in Dubai serves up Italian-inspired comfort food with a fresh, modern twist. Located at The Beach, JBR, it’s a bright, breezy spot perfect for casual dining with friends or family. Think handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and bold, seasonal flavours. With its open kitchen, friendly vibe, and beachside views, Primi delivers a relaxed, feel-good experience that blends contemporary design with the warmth of classic Italian hospitality.

Location: Primi, City Walk

Times: Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 12am, Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0) 56 992 4326

@primi_ae

Khadak

A mint from the Culinary Class of 2024, Khadak is the brainchild of Chef Naved Nasir, the captain of the ship that was the Dishoom brand for 15 years as it grew into a chain of beloved restaurants across the UK, introducing Indian food to curious diners. It’s a wonderfully laidback and easy dining experience, made memorable by incredible food, welcoming hospitality and a come-as-you-are policy. Spontaneous dates begin here.

Location: Khadak, Al Wasl Road, Jumeirah

Times: Monday to Friday, 12pm to 12am, Saturday and Sunday, 12pm to 10am

Contact: (0) 4 558 3787

@khadak_ae

Images: Socials