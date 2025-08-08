Robin Schulz live by the beach? Mark the date

It’s been a quieter summer for big gigs in Dubai, but things are already starting to warm up for the new season. As the city gears up for cooler evenings and the return of outdoor events, the winter music calendar is already starting to take shape. First on the radar? Robin Schulz. The German DJ and producer will be performing at FIVE Palm Jumeirah this October for a one-off sunset set at Bohemia, and it’s looking like the start of party season.

Robin Schulz 101

The German DJ and producer has been behind some of the biggest crossover tracks of the past decade, from “Prayer in C” to “Sugar” and “Waves”. With over 12 billion streams, festival sets worldwide, and a current Pure Pacha Ibiza residency, he’s keeping the momentum strong. His latest track “Freaking You Out” under alias KOPPY (with NERVO) just dropped.

The sound

Robin Schulz keeps it melodic and beat-driven, with the groovy energy he’s known for. Think layered moods meets summer warmth. He fuses deep house’s rich, low-end bass with tropical house’s breezy melodies and organic tones. It’s a mix of deep house grooves and feel-good hooks, with just the right tempo to keep the beach crowd moving well into the night.

The event

Robin Schulz headlines, but he’s not going solo.Warming things up is Laureano, a well-known figure in Dubai’s underground house circuit, followed by Danny Howard, BBC Radio 1’s dance authority and a solid name in the UK club scene. Together, the lineup builds from deep grooves to peak-time energy.

It’s all happening at Bohemia, the beachside party series at Beach by FIVE, Palm Jumeirah. Think open skies, sea breeze, and a crowd that comes for the music. The venue is known for hosting big-name sets right on the sand.

The details

Location: Bohemia, FIVE Palm Jumeirah

Times: 5pm on Friday, October 18

Cost: Dhs150 (ladies, incl. 1 drink), Dhs200 (gents, incl. 1 drink), VIP tables available

Tickets: Tickets are available for purchase via dubai.platinumlist.net

Contact: (0)4 455 9989 | bohemiadubai.com

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.