The Ruler of Dubai marked the start of the 2025–26 academic year with a message of hope and encouragement

More than one million students across the UAE are heading back to classrooms this week, marking the beginning of the 2025–26 academic year. The return to school always brings with it a sense of energy and anticipation, and this year His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, shared a message of encouragement and optimism to mark the occasion.

Posting on his official X account, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: “Tomorrow a new school year begins… new beginnings carry optimism, goodness, and hope.” His words serve as a reminder that the first day of school is more than just a routine date in the calendar — it’s a chance to embrace new opportunities, meet fresh challenges, and set goals for the year ahead.

In his message to students, Sheikh Mohammed urged them to make the most of every moment spent in the classroom. “Every school day is an opportunity to learn something new, achieve a different milestone, expand your minds and ambitions, and move closer to your goals,” he wrote, highlighting the importance of building knowledge day by day.

غداً يبدأ عام دراسي جديد .. يلتحق فيه أكثر من مليون طالب بمدارسهم في دولة الإمارات .. 🇦🇪 البدايات الجديدة تحمل تفاؤلاً وخيراً وأملاً .. بداية العام الدراسي تحمل طاقة وانطلاقة.. وحركة وحراكاً في كافة أنحاء بلادنا … نقول لأبنائنا : كل يوم دراسي هو فرصة لتعلم شيء جديد ..… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) August 24, 2025

Teachers, too, were given words of encouragement, with Sheikh Mohammed calling them “the key pillar in shaping the nation’s future.” He emphasised that education should go beyond memorising facts and figures, and instead inspire curiosity, ambition, and a passion for discovery.

The message comes as more than one million students across both public and private schools return to lessons after the summer break. Schools across the UAE are once again buzzing with activity, as parents, teachers, and pupils adjust to the rhythm of the new term. For many families, September marks the start of a familiar routine: early mornings, packed lunches, homework schedules, and the challenge of balancing extracurricular activities alongside studies.

Education has long been at the heart of the UAE’s vision for the future, with Sheikh Mohammed consistently highlighting its role in preparing young people for the challenges of tomorrow. His words ahead of the new academic year underline how central teachers and students are to the country’s progress, encouraging them to step into the new term with confidence and ambition.

Sheikh Mohammed closed his message with warm wishes to all students, teachers, and education professionals across the Emirates, offering a reminder that the classroom is not just a place to learn, but the foundation of the nation’s future.