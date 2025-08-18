Fitness trends in Dubai this summer just got cooler

If there’s one thing Dubai does well, it’s staying ahead of the curve, especially when it comes to health and fitness trends. The city is taking a more holistic (and way more fun) approach to feeling good. Think less solo treadmill time and more community, recovery, mindful movement, and social wellness clubs that are more about connection than kale smoothies.

Here are some of the best fitness trends in Dubai this summer and ways to feel your best.

Lagree: Low-impact, high-intensity, full-body strength

Lagree is all about control. Built around slow, focused movements on the Megaformer, it targets every major muscle group while keeping stress off your joints. The result? Increased strength, endurance, and serious core activation, without the strain of high-impact training. At Bodyrock, the official home of the original LA-based Lagree method in Dubai, the atmosphere is dark and high-energy, with founder Tara leading every class with precision and drive. Expect deep muscle engagement, a steady heart rate, and a full-body shake that means it’s working.

*Why Lagree at Bodyrock is one of the best workouts in Dubai*

Reformer Pilates: Core strength, posture, and low-impact precision

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Balans Studios (@balansstudios)

Reformer Pilates isn’t a trend; it’s a staple. Known for its focus on alignment, strength, and full-body control, it’s one of the most efficient low-impact workouts out there. Whether you’re working on stability, mobility, or just trying to balance out higher-intensity training, Reformer keeps things challenging without overloading your joints. And in summer, it’s the kind of movement that feels good to commit to. Some of the best studios in the city, Balans, Blended, The Lob, KōR, Reform Athletica, and Revive, offer Reformer sessions for all levels, with instructors who keep form tight and flow better than you’d expect.

Yoga: Flexibility, stress relief, and mindful movement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karma Yoga | Dubai Marina (@karmayogadubai)

They say movement is medicine, but it comes in many forms, and we’re all built differently. What works for one body might not work for another. Some of us need intensity; others find everything they need in a quiet flow. And for many, yoga is where it all comes together – a way to stretch, slow down, reset, and breathe through whatever the week throws at you. Want to have a go? Some of the best yoga studios to try in Dubai this summer include Shimis, Karma Yoga, HWH Studio, and Trident Wellness Centre.

Personal training: Tailored workouts, expert guidance, injury prevention

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Warehouse Gym (@whgym)

Personal training has always been around, but the demand is higher than ever. With everyone realising that no two bodies are the same, more people are opting for one-on-one coaching to get tailored workouts, focused guidance, and faster results. Whether it’s strength building, mobility work, or injury prevention, a personalised approach makes all the difference.

Images: Supplied and Instagram