A dozen restaurants, bars and nightlife concepts are bringing new drinking and dining options to Dubai’s One Central

Dubai’s newest dining destination is taking shape – welcome to 25 Jump Street. Located adjacent to 25hours Hotel in Dubai’s One Central (next to World Trade Centre), this new licensed district is set to bring a dozen restaurants, bars and lounges into a one curated hotspot.

As well as international exports from London, Beirut and Denmark, you’ll find a collection of homegrown concepts here, too. The first few venues are already open, with the rest set to debut by the end of the year.

Here’s everything you need to know about the restaurants and bars at 25 Jump Street Dubai.

Already open

Em Sherif Deli

Em Sherif cafes and restaurants are already found in locations across the UAE, but you’ll find the first Em Sherif Deli at 25 Jump Street. A cosy neighbourhood eatery born in Lebanon, the community-focused concept features an array of sandwiches, mezze and homemade desserts, perfect for grab-and-go lunches or afternoon catch-ups. With indoor and outdoor seating, it’s a relaxed spot for dining in, or pick up your lunch from the counter and take it al-desko. You can also pick up a selection of pantry items – like pickles jams and spices, and even Em Sherif merch.

What: Em Sherif Deli

Visit: @emsherifdeli.ae

Yubi

The UAE’s first homegrown hand roll bar comes courtesy of 7 Management, the curators of 25 Jump Street, and acclaimed chef Reif Othman. Yubi is an industrial-chic hand roll restaurant, where guests can dine at a counter that wraps around the open kitchen, or at wooden tables that dot the restaurant and terrace. A paper menu presents you with an array of hand rolls, maki, nigiri, snacks and mains – but you can also ask about the daily specials that you won’t find on the regular menu. Tick the items you want, and watch the masters at work, with dishes brought to you as they’re ready. By day, it’s a lively spot for a flavourful lunch, but by night, the licensed spot comes alive with chilled tunes and Japanese-inspired cocktails pairing perfectly with the hand roll menu.

What: Yubi

Visit: @yubidubai

Antika

Having migrated from DIFC to 25 Jump Street, you’ll still find Antika serving up its Middle Eastern-inspired dinner and a show concept. Welcoming guests from Wednesday to Sunday, evenings begin late here – with doors open from 9pm and the shows starting later. Think belly dancers, singers and saxaphone players performing at regular intervals as you dine on a menu of bold Levantine flavours designed to share.

What: Antika Dubai

Visit: @antikadubai

Joe and the Juice

Cult favourite Joe and the Juice is one of the more casual daytime dining options at 25 Jump Street. Perfect for lunches to go (although there is plenty of dine-in space too), you’ll find their signature juices, sandwiches and salads all stocked here.

What: Joe and the Juice

Visit: @joeandthejuice.ae

Opening soon

Esco-bar

Already found on Palm West Beach, the second outpost of Beirut-born Tex-Mex restaurant Esco Bar will open soon at 25 Jump Street. Latin flavours and handcrafted cocktails are the foundation of the menu at this vibrant eatery. As welcoming for drinks with the girls as for a date night dinner, it’s a crowd-pleasing spot that caters to all occasions. A roster of live DJs spin at the Palm Jumeirah location, bringing a vibrant nightlife element to evenings here, so we’re hoping for something similar when the One Central iteration opens.

What: Esco-Bar

Visit: @escobardubai

Junk

Set to rival the greats on Dubai’s already-impressive burger scene is Junk. These viral smash burgers began life in France, and Junk now has locations all over the country, as well as in London. But as they expand to the Middle East, they bring their signature smash patties, brioche buns and secret sauce to 25 Jump Street.

What: Junk

Visit: @junksmashburgers

Lady Bird

From the creators of 7 Management comes Lady Bird, a new neighbourhood bar designed to offer good food, good drinks and all-around good vibes. A charming spot for after-work drinks and catch-ups with friends, this relaxed and inviting bar is sure to bring a new dimension to the scene at One Central when it opens later this year.

What: Lady Bird

Visit: @ladybirddubai

LucyLu

From Beirut to 25 Jump Street comes LucyLu, a speakeasy-style bar for those in the know. With a discreet entrance, discerning cocktail menu, and the kind of soundtrack that turns late nights into early mornings, this is set to be a fantastic addition to Dubai’s bar scene.

What: LucyLu

Visit: @lucyluthespeakeasy

19SixtyFour by McGettigans

McGettigan’s are the OG Irish pub in Dubai, and their locations are now found city-wide, bringing typical Irish fare, live music and guaranteed good craic to pubs across the city. But the brand is expanding, and its 19SixtyFour concept, which debuted at Souk Madinat earlier this year, will bring a new bar to 25 Jump Street. Here, guests can expect McGettigan’s typical Irish hospitality, but more of a wine bar feel.

What: 19SixtyFour by McGettigans

Visit: @1964bymcgettigans

Le Trottoir de Paloma

Beirut’s Le Trottoir de Paloma is the kind of spot you can head to for coffee, co-working or cocktails – and it’s set to be a great addition to 25 Jump Street when it opens later this year. A menu of crowd-pleasing plates befitting of a neighbourhood eatery fill the menu – think wood-fired pizzas, fresh salads and homemade pastas, while a focus on community events will likely draw locals for events beyond the workday.

What: Le Trottoir De Paloma

Visit: @trottoirdepaloma