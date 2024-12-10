With a vibrant mix of 12 bars, restaurants and nightlife spots…

Foodies, get excited: You’ll soon have a brand new destination to dine your way around, and this one comes from the team behind some of the city’s top eateries.

Ennismor has partnered with 7 Management to operate a new dining and entertainment destination at One Central. The destination, which is right next to 25hours Hotel, was formerly known as East Park will be known as, 25 Jump Street (so, if there isn’t a bar called ‘my name is Jeff’ we’ll be disappointed). And with some huge operators behind it, we can expecting a dynamic and exciting mix of offerings.

A taste-maker’s dozen

We now know there will be a total of 12 different concepts, at least initially, offering a blend of themes, cuisines and on-trend scenes.

Set to transform the One Central district, 25 Jump Street – the self-described ‘urban lifestyle collective’ will see the strip of outlets next door to 25hours transformed into an array of licensed dining and entertainment concepts. Within the walkable destination, we’re looking forward to hopping our way around a diverse mix of restaurants and bars that offer something for everyone. But that’s not all: 7 Management are also promising a calendar of year-round events and experiences. We can’t wait.

Talking about the project, Rabih Fakhreddine, Founder and Group CEO of 7 Management said “This vibrant street represents the spirit of Dubai as a cultural melting pot where F&B, music, and celebration come together.”

“25 Jump Street embodies our vision of bringing experiences beyond hospitality to life, offering residents and tourists an immersive neighbourhood vibe, with a concept for every person, occasion, and mood. The buzz will be incredible.”

Dubai’s first ‘licensed street’

Although we don’t yet have a precise opening date, construction is already underway. For now, they’re keeping concept names under wraps, but we’ve high expectations. You likely know 7 Management for their popular array of dining and party destinations across Dubai, including iconic Palm West Beach bar, February 30; perennially popular dinner and a show, The Theater; and high-octane Italian restaurant, Lucia’s. So, stay tuned…