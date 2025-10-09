Clean Bandit turns the beach into a dancefloor in Dubai this November

If you’re into live music, this is the kind of gig that doesn’t come around often. Grammy-winning electronic trio Clean Bandit will take over Barasti Beach Dubai on Saturday, November 29, and yes, it’s going to be big.

The sound

Clean Bandit don’t follow formulas, they mix classical strings with electronic production, turning orchestral elements into dancefloor anthems. The result? A sound that’s unique and iconic.

You’ve heard Rather Be, Rockabye, Symphony, Solo. But it’s the way they evolve these tracks on stage – with live strings, creative transitions, and visuals – that makes their shows stand out.

The story

The trio came out of Cambridge and broke into the charts with a violin-led dance track. Since then, they’ve kept momentum by constantly switching things up. Their collaboration list reads like a festival lineup: Jess Glynne, Demi Lovato, Zara Larsson, Sean Paul, each track bending genres, but still Clean Bandit. Their live sets are engaging, inventive, and keep the dancefloor alive from first beat to last.

The setup

This one is being put together by Quiet Loud, the team behind some of the biggest live shows in the region. Kiss FM is on board as radio partner, so expect promo in the run-up and a packed beach on the night. Barasti’s open-air setup means no arena barriers, no bad views, just the skyline, the sea, and a massive sound system.

The details

Location: Barasti Beach, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark

Times: Saturday, November 29, Doors open at 6pm

Tickets: Starting from Dhs149, available via Platinumlist

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Carl Cox at Playa Pacha on October 17, Robin Schulz on October 18, Anyma on October 31, Enrique Iglesias in November, and Katy Perry closing the year in December.

