Take wellness to the water with Glow Deck’s mini wellness retreats

Floating wellness has become quite the trend in Dubai, with meditation, breathwork and even Pilates classes taking place on floating beds in the water.

But Glow Deck, a new wellness movement, is taking it up a notch with its curated wellness experiences aboard a chic yacht. Combining a bucket list Dubai activity with the city’s burgeoning wellness scene, Glow Deck introduces a first-of-its-kind wellness experience this month.

These curated mini wellness retreats feature sessions designed to enhance each other – all set on a stunning yacht cruising serenely along the Dubai coastline. Think sunrise Pilates, sunset sound healing, and guided movement designed to help you restore and reset. Best of all, no two retreat days are the same, meaning there are experiences to suit all wellness lovers.

The first two Glow Social wellness retreats will take place on Saturday September 27 and Sunday September 28.

Saturday’s ‘The Uplift’ retreat takes place from 8am to 11am, combining a rejuvenating Pilates class, grounding sound healing session and an uplifting workshop. In between, there are drinks, snacks and social time. It’s Dhs750 per person

On Sunday, a two-hour breathwork session takes place at sunset, with a SOMA breathwork session beginning with intention-setting, before the breathwork commences, and the evening rounding out with journalling & taking aligned action.

There’s space for just 25 people per session, making sure everyone gets the most out of their time on board.

Everything is provided on the yacht, you just need to show up in activewear, plus bring your swimwear and sunscreen.

For now, Glow Deck currently only have the two launch weekend events, and one more half-day retreat listed on October 4, but they’re set to add more community events into the winter months.

Whichever one you book, you can expect a mix of movement, recovery, sensory experiences and nourishment.

What: Glow Deck Social Retreat

When: September 27, September 28

Price: Dhs450 – Dhs750

Book: @glowdeckme

Images: Supplied