The next artist for UNTOLD Dubai has been announced and it’s Alan Walker

The world’s biggest names in electronic music are about to take over Dubai for the second time, UNTOLD Dubai is back, bigger, louder, and at a brand-new location. Last year, UNTOLD Dubai brought some of the world’s biggest music names to Expo City Dubai for the first time in February. Now, the sequel is set to return this November with even more intensity, more epic stages, and more experiences. UNTOLD Dubai 2025 will take place from November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering a blend of festival magic and theme-park adventure.

Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

The headliners that were first announced were Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren who are huge headliners. Then in July UNTOLD dropped more of the lineup which includes Vanny Granata, Toto Chiavetta, Syreeta, Eric Prydz, Ale De Tuglie, Andrea Oliva, Gordo, Hot Since 82, Ilario Alicante, Luciano, Marwan Dua, Mestiza. Now, J Balvin has officially joined the lineup as one of this year’s main headliners. J Balvin was also announced recently.

Who is Alan Walker?

Alan Walker is first burst onto the scene in late 2015 with his debut hit single “Faded” which has over 2 billion Spotify streams and 3.7 billion YouTube views. With 150 million followers across his social platforms worldwide, 35.7 billion YouTube views, and over 100 billion audio and video streams, the young artist from Bergen, Norway is nowhere near kicking his feet up anytime soon.

Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae

Images: Alan Walker website and instagram