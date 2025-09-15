The next artist for UNTOLD Dubai has been announced and it’s J Balvin

The world’s biggest names in electronic music are about to take over Dubai for the second time, UNTOLD Dubai is back, bigger, louder, and at a brand-new location. Last year, UNTOLD Dubai brought some of the world’s biggest music names to Expo City Dubai for the first time in February. Now, the sequel is set to return this November with even more intensity, more epic stages, and more experiences. UNTOLD Dubai 2025 will take place from November 6 to 9 at Dubai Parks and Resorts, offering a blend of festival magic and theme-park adventure.

Last year, the inaugural four-day festival was a success, with a whopping 185,000 festival-goers in attendance, where the last day of the festival saw 45,000 visitors.

The headliners that were first announced were Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Armin van Buuren who are huge headliners. Then in July UNTOLD dropped more of the lineup which includes Vanny Granata, Toto Chiavetta, Syreeta, Eric Prydz, Ale De Tuglie, Andrea Oliva, Gordo, Hot Since 82, Ilario Alicante, Luciano, Marwan Dua, Mestiza. Now, J Balvin has officially joined the lineup as one of this year’s main headliners.

About J Balvin

J Balvin (José Álvaro Osorio Balvín) is the Colombian reggaeton titan whose hits like “Mi Gente”, “Ginza”, “Ay Vamos” and “Safari” have helped bring Spanish‑language music into the mainstream globally. With multiple Latin Grammy wins, countless chart‑toppers, an ever‑evolving sound that blends reggaeton, pop, trap and more, and a flair for bold visuals and collaborations, he’s exactly the kind of headline act that turns festivals into must‑see events.

Tickets: Starting from Dhs420 via untold.ae

Images: J Balvin Instagram