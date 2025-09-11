The JLT favourite is bringing its warm hospitality and signature steak frites to a brand new neighbourhood

A stalwart on the JLT dining scene for the last decade, CQ Brasserie (formerly Couqley) is expanding. Bringing its beloved Parisian bistro concept to a brand new location, CQ Brasserie will open soon in Barsha Heights.

Although an exact opening date hasn’t been given, it’s set to be December or January when we’re tucking into their renowned steak frites.

The new CQ Brasserie will bring relaxed French fare to the Grand Millennium Barsha Heights when it does open, emulating the same warm and inviting feel you find at the original in JLT’s Cluster A. On the design front, think dark woods, warm lighting, red leather booths and gingham tablecloths, all picked out to transport you to the cosy bistros that line Paris’ cobbled streets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CQ French Brasserie (@cqbrasserie)

One of the best bits about CQ Brasserie is its roster of wallet-friendly deals, from weekly specials to after-work happy hours and a ladies’ night that consistently draws a crowd. So, we’re hopeful to find the same when CQ Brasserie opens in Barsha Heights.

While this will be the second CQ location in Dubai, you can still find a Couqley in Business Bay’s Pullman Downtown.

More new restaurant openings

As Dubai moves into the busy winter months, there are plenty of new restaurants to look forward to. On the fine dining front, reservations are now open for New York’s renowned Carbone, debuting at Atlantis The Royal on October 6. Elsewhere, Mandarin Oriental Downtown’s October opening will bring with it a string of new upscale restaurants, including Yù & Mì, a haute Chinese restaurant inspired by 1960s Hong Kong. And in Dubai Marina, the new world’s tallest hotel welcomes Manchester-born Asian restaurant, Tattu.

What: CQ Brasserie Barsha Heights

When: December 2025 or January 2026

Visit: @cqbrasserie