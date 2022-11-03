Some hidden gems in JLT…

Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT) is popular in Dubai for a number of reasons from its restaurants to family-friendly activities, salons and more. If you live or work in the area, or are just looking for a cafe or restaurant to grab a bite, here are some dining options you have to try.

Here are 10 restaurants in JLT you need to try…

Streetery Food Hall JLT

This one-stop eatery has got all your Asian cravings sorted. If you’re like us, we love to try a little bit of everything, and at Streetery, this is encouraged. Choose between four outlets; Fat Aunts, Zen, Pinkimli, and Hing Kee, where you can mix and match Chinese, Malaysian, Indian, Korean or Thai cuisine to your heart’s desire. Enjoy your chicken satay next to dim sum, Korean barbecue, roti and or a laksa. The world is your oyster at this food hall.

Streetery Food Hall, JLT Cluster D, Dubai, 11am to 11pm daily, Tel: (0)4 587 3373, streeteryfoodhall.com

Couqley

Salut! Couqley is a casual and friendly French Bistro, which invites guests to enjoy delicious French delicacies along with a glass of wine. Expect traditional dishes such as steak-frites, escargot, mussels and French onion soup.

Couqley, Cluster A, JLT, Sat to Wed 12pm to 12am, Thur and Fri 12pm to 1am, Tel: (0)55 491 0097, couple.ae

Good Burger

This outlet is rumoured to have one of the best burgers in Dubai. Good Burger has a selection of beef, chicken and impossible (vegan) burgers with different flavours and combinations. Dive into the cheesy mushroom burger, or opt for a spicy buttermilk chicken burger.

Good Burger, JLT Cluster Y, inside Maiz Tacos, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 10pm, Fri to Sun 12pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712

Pitfire Pizza

Balancing between Neapolitan and New York-style pizza, Pifire Pizza is one pizza lovers don’t want to miss. Diners can order a 10 or 15-inch pizza with a wide variety of toppings, including gorgonzola and roasted potatoes. Pitfire even has vegan options including vegan cheese and fake meat toppings.

Pitfire Pizza, JLT Cluster D, 11am to 11pm daily, Tel: (800) 748 3473, pitfiredubai.ae

Wokyo

It’s important to know at all times where the top spots serving Ramen in Dubai are, and Wokyo is high up on the list. Wokyo allows guests to choose their broth base, noodles and protein, so your meal is exactly how they like it. From Szechuan or chilli sauce to udon or rice noodles, tofu, chicken or prawns, you can add garnishes to your heart’s content, customising your ramen as per your taste preference.

Wokyo, JLT Cluster J, 11am to 11.45pm daily, Tel: (800) 96596. @wokyo

Memsaab

This affordable North Indian restaurant offers delicious food without any fuss. Mesaab has everything you could need when it comes to a good Indian meal. There are veggie and non-veggie starters, tikkas and kebabs, curries, biryanis and a wide variety of delicious bread. Enjoy your next palak paneer alongside a tandoori paneer paratha or chilli garlic naan.

Memsaab, JLT Cluster J, Sat to Wed 11am to 11pm, Thur and Fri 11am to 11.30pm, Tel: (0)4 442 9816, memsaabfood.com

Mythos

Enter this modern taverna this week to experience some fresh and traditional Greek food. Chicken, pork or vegetarian gyros-style wraps are available for those craving a taste of Greece. Mythos is also on Deliveroo if you want to bring Greece to your doorstep.

Cluster P, JLT, Dubai, Mon to Fri 12.30 to 4pm/6pm to 12.15am, Sat and Sun 1.30 to 5pm/6pm to 12.15am, Tel:(0)4 399 8166, mythoskouzina.com

Maiz Tacos

A home-grown concept that started as a food truck back in 2018, now has a concrete outlet in JLT. By creating high-quality dishes all for an affordable price, all guests will be able to experience a true taste of Mexico. On the menu, there are a variety of burritos, quesadillas, tacos or enchiladas to feast on.

Maiz Tacos, JLT cluster Y, Dubai, Mon to Thur 12pm to 9.45pm and Fri to Sun 12pm to 10.45pm, Tel: (0)4 514 4712, maiztacos.com

Pickl

This home-grown burger establishment is taking Dubai by storm. With everything made fresh and in-house, their philosophy is to keep things simple without being basic. Choose between beef, chicken or impossible beef burgers, as well as a wide array of sides.

Pickl, Ground floor, One JLT, Dubai, Sun to Thur 11am to 2am, Fri and Sat 11am to 4am, Tel: (0)4 584 6859, eatpickl.com

Not Only Fish

Located in the Almas Tower in JLT, this boho and gorgeous restaurant boast freshness deluxe and classy Japanese flair. Expect elegant dishes with their sushi menu including tuna, truffle caviar, salmon tataki, and yellowtail tartare.

Not Only Fish, Almas Tower, Jumeriah Lake Towers, open Sun to Wed midday to midnight, Thur to Sat midday to 2am. Tel: (0)4 554 0707 @not_only_fish.dxb

