The pair were due to bring their podcast to Dubai Comedy Festival 2025

Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 is bringing the laughs to Dubai next month and it has an incredible lineup with huge names such as Tom Segura, Joanne McNally, Morgan Jay and so much more. The festival is on from October 2 to 12 and taking place across various venues in Dubai such as Dubai Opera, Coca Cola Arena and New Covent Garden in Mall of the Emirates. Unfortunately there is one act that is not due to perform anymore and that is Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo’s podcast Nearly Parents. The show has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.

The Made in Chelsea royalty duo were due to bring the latest version of their podcast NearlyParents to Dubai Opera on Saturday, October 11. You may recognise an earlier version of the podcast as NewlyWeds, which brought the same level of laughs as they discussed the highs and lows of being freshly married.

The couple revealed their pregnancy in June and fans were expecting a hilarious performance similar to their podcast, with sharp wit, raw honesty and lots of oversharing as they navigate everything it means to become parents. Take a look at the antics on their Instagram page @nearlyparentspodcast.

Don’t worry though, there are so many other incredible acts that are performing for Dubai Comedy Festival 2025 instead, we’re sure your sides will be splitting. Along with the headliners, there was a second release of incredible acts, Amer Zahr, Redouane Bougheraba, Ivan Abramov, Gaurav Kapoor amongst the big names scheduled to perform. There are also family-friendly shows too that are sure to keep the kids entertained for an hour or two.

Also read: Comedian Rob Beckett is coming to Dubai in January 2026