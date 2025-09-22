Etihad Rail wants your ideas to make travel across the UAE smoother and smarter

Etihad Rail is bringing the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025 to Abu Dhabi next week – giving students and recent graduates the chance to showcase their ideas, work with industry mentors, and help shape the future of travel in the UAE.

What’s happening?

The event takes place from September 30 to October 2 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. It is open to university students and recent graduates, with just 50 spots available. Over the days, you will join a small team, solve real challenges inspired by the UAE rail network, and present your ideas to experts.

Also read: Sheikh Mohammed reviews progress of Etihad Rail line

Why you should join

Work on real problems that could shape the future of rail in the UAE

Learn from mentors from Etihad Rail, universities, and the transport industry

Showcase your skills and compete for cash prizes

Make an impact with ideas that could lead to smarter and more sustainable travel

Anyone can take part if they have imagination, problem-solving skills, and a new perspective. The judges will be looking for smart, workable solutions that could make a real difference, especially if they include modern tools like artificial intelligence (AI).

Also read: Etihad Rail and real estate: what it means for property prices

Who can apply

University students and graduates within the last two years

Backgrounds in engineering, technology, or business are preferred

Applications close on September 25.

How to register

If you want to help shape the future of transport in the UAE, this is your chance to get involved. Apply now for the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025 and be part of the journey.

Apply via grtiec.com

Also read: Etihad Rail: 15 raily exciting facts about the train linking the seven emirates

Image: Dubai Media Office