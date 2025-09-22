Here is how you can have your say in the future of Etihad Rail
Etihad Rail wants your ideas to make travel across the UAE smoother and smarter
Etihad Rail is bringing the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025 to Abu Dhabi next week – giving students and recent graduates the chance to showcase their ideas, work with industry mentors, and help shape the future of travel in the UAE.
What’s happening?
The event takes place from September 30 to October 2 at ADNEC, Abu Dhabi. It is open to university students and recent graduates, with just 50 spots available. Over the days, you will join a small team, solve real challenges inspired by the UAE rail network, and present your ideas to experts.
Why you should join
-
Work on real problems that could shape the future of rail in the UAE
-
Learn from mentors from Etihad Rail, universities, and the transport industry
-
Showcase your skills and compete for cash prizes
-
Make an impact with ideas that could lead to smarter and more sustainable travel
Anyone can take part if they have imagination, problem-solving skills, and a new perspective. The judges will be looking for smart, workable solutions that could make a real difference, especially if they include modern tools like artificial intelligence (AI).
Who can apply
-
University students and graduates within the last two years
-
Backgrounds in engineering, technology, or business are preferred
-
Applications close on September 25.
How to register
If you want to help shape the future of transport in the UAE, this is your chance to get involved. Apply now for the Global Rail Youth Hackathon 2025 and be part of the journey.
Apply via grtiec.com
Image: Dubai Media Office