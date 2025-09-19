iPhone: From Dh3,399 iPhone Air: From Dh4,299 iPhone Pro: From Dh4,699 iPhone Pro Max: From Dh5,099

Latest Apple drops

iPhone 17 line up

There are four new models this year the iPhone, iPhone Air, iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max. All models start with 256GB of storage and for the first time the iPhone 17 Pro Max goes all the way up to 2TB.

iPhone air the ultra thin model

The new iPhone Air is Apple’s sleekest phone yet. At only 5.6mm thick it feels dramatically lighter in your hand but still has a ceramic shield front and back for protection. It also features an eSIM only design which makes it easier to stay connected when travelling.

AirPods Pro 3

Apple has also revealed new AirPods Pro 3. They come with a redesigned fit with five ear tip sizes, improved active noise cancellation that blocks out four times more sound, and a new spatial audio system.

For the first time AirPods also track your heart rate and include live translation for face to face conversations in different languages.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

The Apple Watch Ultra returns with a bigger display, 42 hour battery life and 5G cellular built in. It also adds Emergency SOS via satellite so you can text emergency services even when you are off grid.

Health features now include blood pressure alerts and a sleep score to track your rest more accurately.

Image: Unsplash