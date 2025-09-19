This seafood delivery is the first of its kind in the UAE

You can get do about anything on an app in Dubai, whether it’s fuel delivery to your home with CAFU, a driver to drive your car after you’ve had a drink with Zofeur or even reporting an accident with the Dubai Police app. Well now you can get seafood delivered in 15 minutes too.

noon is known for delivering just about anything to your door in a short amount of time, with noon Minutes specialising in deliveries under 15 minutes. Now noon Minutes has added a special kind of delivery to its list and that is seafood. You can now get live lobsters and mud crabs delivered to your door in under 15 minutes so you can enjoy them for dinner right there and then.

What’s on the menu (and how much):

Live Lobster (approx. 700g): Dhs199.95

Live Mud Crab (500–700g): Dhs189.95

You can get the delivery in Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Marina.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by noon (@noon_uae)

How it works:

Open the noon Minutes app, add lobster or crab to your basket, check out, and your order arrives in custom packaging with prep instructions so you’ll know how to prepare it properly.

Is it fresh?

The lobsters and crabs are kept in temperature-controlled saltwater tanks that mimic ocean conditions, ensuring they stay healthy, active, and fresh until the moment they reach your door.

Also read: Meet YUBI: The UAE’s first licensed homegrown handroll bar in Dubai

If you’re new to Dubai and you want to know what apps are the best to have over here, check out our guide to the best apps to have as a resident in Dubai. From transport to shopping to calling home, you’ll find them all there.