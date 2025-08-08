Najwa Karam live in Dubai. A voice generations grew up with. Are you ready?

Here’s one for the calendar: Najwa Karam, one of the Arab world’s most beloved voices, is heading to Dubai Opera this September for a concert that will fill the hall with echoes of tradition and emotion. If you’ve been missing those nights when everything stops for music, this is the one, a show sure to stir nostalgia for anyone who grew up with her songs on repeat.

Who is Najwa Karam?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram)

Known as the “Sun of Arabic Song,” Najwa has been a defining figure in Lebanese music since the 1990s. Her powerful mezzo-soprano, her blend of local rhythms with modern pop, and her magnetic stage presence have earned her a devoted global following, and a spot as a judge on six seasons of Arabs Got Talent.

Her signature sound

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Najwa Karam (@najwakaram)

There’s weight in her voice, warmth in her melodies. Najwa combines folk instruments, poetic lyrics, and heartfelt delivery with modern arrangements that feel raw. Whether she’s singing something slow and intimate or a crowd-pleasing anthem, she connects the moment directly to your heart.

The venue

Dubai Opera is built for nights like this: its dhow-inspired design, plush acoustics, and crystal-clear sightlines make it one of the few venues where a voice like Najwa’s truly comes alive. Plus, its place in Downtown’s skyline adds a quiet kind of glamour that only moments like this bring to the city.

The details

Location: Dubai Opera, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai

Date & time: Tuesday, September 30, at 9pm

Cost: Dhs 295 to Dhs1,995

Tickets: Tickets are available to purchase via platinumlist.net

Contact: (0)4 440 8888 | @dubaiopera

More big names

If you’re planning your concert calendar, the UAE is stacked: Lil Baby is performing on October 18, Enrique Iglesias on November 1, Elissa on November 3, Elyanna on December 5, and Katy Perry on December 7.