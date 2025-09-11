To simplify the application process to renew the Emirates ID, with the new system, non-essential fields such as address and other pre-stored data have been removed. The Emirates ID template is displayed on a single page, making it easier for applicants to review their information and submit.

Validity periods are automatically assigned according to age: citizens aged 21 and above receive a 10-year validity, while those under 21 are granted 5 years upon renewal. For replacement cards, validity corresponds to the remaining period on the existing Emirates ID.

The authority has said that the updates are part of a movement to eliminate bureaucracy, modernise smart services, and improve customer experience. These upgraded services are available through the authority’s website and mobile app, offering citizens a faster and more efficient process to renew and replace the Emirates ID.

This announcement comes after it was revealed that UAE citizens can now renew their passports up to one year before they expire. Previously the limit was only 6 months, but now there is extra time to get organised before holidays.

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) says the new rule applies to any passport with 12 months or less left. Renewals can be done easily through the ICP smart services platform, without visiting a service centre in person.

Image: Gulf Business