The weather for the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) birthday long weekend in the UAE is quite mixed. Here’s what you need to know

Not hopping on a plane but planning to venture out of the house this long weekend? Here’s your UAE weather update to help you plan your schedule – whether you’re heading to brunch, a beach club, or still figuring out what to do (we’ve got some inspo here if you need it). These updates come straight from the NCM.

Weather for Thursday, September 4

According to the NCM, the weather will be fair to partly cloudy with a chance of some rainfall over coastal areas. Nighttime will be quite humid and there will be light to moderate winds, strong at times, blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures in the main parts of the country will be lows of 28 degrees and highs of 45. Wind speeds could reach 45km/h.

Weather for Friday, September 5

The weather on Friday is fairly to partly cloudy with possible rainfall, becoming cloudy at nighttime. Winds will be light to moderate; however, there will be a chance of strong winds blowing dust and sand. Winds could reach 45 km/h at times.

Weather for Saturday, September 6

There is a probability of light rainfall, especially northward and eastward, on Saturday night, along with humidity. Wind speeds will be a little less than the prior two days, mostly 10 to 20 km/h but reaching highs of 40 km/h and the sea will be slight to moderate.

Weather for Sunday, September 7

Partly cloudy to cloudy at times on Sunday, with a probability of light rainfall. Humidity will rise at night and winds are similar to Saturday, possibly reaching 40km/h. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

