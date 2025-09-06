Time to look up in September, as the UAE will witness one of the longest lunar eclipses it has seen in a while…

If you’re drawn to all things astronomical, take note that in September, the UAE will witness the Blood Moon – ‘the biggest astronomical event of the year’: a total lunar eclipse that is set to last 1 hour and 22 minutes. Not only is it the largest eclipse of 2025, but it is also the longest the UAE has seen in recent years.

And the 82-minute time span just includes the maximum eclipse (totality). From the beginning of the partial eclipse right to the end, in total, the time adds up to five hours and 30 minutes. The phenomenon will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025.

It’s rare for an eclipse to last this long, and that alone makes this eclipse unique. But additionally, this one is a total lunar eclipse, meaning the earth is passing directly between the sun and moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface. When this happens, the moon can take on a reddish or coppery appearance, as light from the sun is refracted through the earth’s atmosphere. This is why it is given the nickname, Blood Moon.

Can we see it in full totality here in the UAE?

Yes, here in the UAE, and those living in the wider Middle East region, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Europe, can all see the full effect. However, all other continents will only see a partial eclipse. This is because of the earth’s rotation, so only certain parts of the globe are facing the moon during the eclipse’s peak

The eclipse will begin at 7.28pm and will reach maximum totality at 10.12pm. The eclipse will end at 12.55pm.

Want to see it in all its glory? Here are a few groups planning for the big night out

Platinum Heritage

Platinum Heritage is hosting a private night safari and astronomy experience on September 7 to see the Blood Moon. You and the crew will journey into the heart of the desert in a private 1950s vintage Land Rover. Included in your whole package will be Arabic coffee, a three-course dinner, and shisha. The magic will truly begin when you begin to explore the night sky before you finally witness the moment the moon turns into a deep red orb.

Book via platinum-heritage.com or call 04 412 6333

Dubai Astronomy

Join Dubai Astronomy at Mohammed Bin Rashid Library in Al Jaddaf to be witness the total lunar eclipse over Dubai. The evening’s activities begin at 7.15pm with a talk on understanding the lunar eclipse, an astrophotography workshop, a question and answer session and lastly, a telescope observation of the eclipse. The event will end at 11pm.

Don’t miss one of nature’s greatest shows! the Total Lunar Eclipse over Dubai! Be part of this unforgettable night of astronomy at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library.

Additionally, you can watch the live stream here or below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Book via dubaiastronomy.com

Mleiha National Park

Mleiha National Park offers a wonderful location to witness celestial wonders, and this includes the Blood Moon. On September 7, visitors will be invited to gather at the Park’s Panoramic Lounge to witness the moon turning a shade of red.

For bookings and further information, visit discovershurooq.gov.ae or call 06 802 1111

Images: Getty Images and Unsplash