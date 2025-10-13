The legendary South African DJ returns to Ushuaia at Dubai Harbour after a sellout show in 2025

Ushuaia Dubai is bringing some huge international DJs to Dubai Harbour this season – and another major name has just joined the line-up. The perfect party prelude to New Year’s Eve, on Saturday December 27, acclaimed South African DJ Black Coffee will make his highly anticipated return after selling out a massive gig last year.

Tickets go on sale at 2pm GST on Thursday October 16 for those signed up to the pre-sale, and general access will begin on the same day at 7pm. Ticket prices haven’t been confirmed, but for already announced gigs, tickets start from around Dhs195. Tickets will be available via platinumlist.net.

Black Coffee’s credentials

A Grammy Award-winning artist, Black Coffee’s spent the last two decades as a driving force of the Afro-house music scene. He’s worked with industry heavyweights including Drake, Alicia Keys and another star on the Ushuaia Dubai line-up, David Guetta.

No stranger to a UAE show, he’s previously headlined sets at Dubai Harbour when it was a White nightclub pop-up, at Louvre Abu Dhabi, and at Playa Pacha.

The Ushuaia Dubai line-up so far

On Friday October 31, the Ushuaia Dubai season begins at Dubai Harbour with Anyma presents Quantum Dubai. On November 15, Adriatique presents X makes its welcome return, then Calvin Harris has been announced for November 29. In December, Monolink, Ben Böhmer, and Mind Against will headline on December 13, then DJ legend David Guetta makes his much-anticipated UAE return on December 19.

What a line-up this is shaping up to be.

What: Black Coffee at Ushuaia Dubai Harbour

When: Saturday December 27

Tickets: @ushuaiadubai