Escape the city and explore the UAE’s mountains, hidden peaks, and scenic wadis

From the heights of Jebel Jais to the valleys of Hatta, mountain trips in the UAE let you enjoy stunning views and a break from city life. From dramatic cliffs to hidden waterfalls, here are some of the best spots to explore for a change of scenery.

Jebel Jais

Jebel Jais is the UAE’s tallest peak, rising almost 2,000 metres above sea level. The views are beautiful, and it’s often cooler than on the ground. It’s a hotspot for adventure, with hiking, mountain biking, and even a zipline if you’re feeling brave.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

Fossil Rock

Also known as Jebel Maleihah, Fossil Rock is famous for the ancient marine fossils scattered across its rocky landscape. Millions of years ago, this part of Arabia was underwater. Today, you can drive here from Sharjah along the Dubai-Hatta road and explore its unique desert terrain. It’s perfect for a short stop or a quiet picnic.

Location: Sharjah

Wadi Bih

Sometimes called the Grand Canyon of the UAE, Wadi Al Bih is a ravine stretching over a kilometre. Hiking, camping, and mountain biking are popular here, and the views of the surrounding Hajar Mountains are spectacular. Nearby attractions include the National Museum of Ras Al Khaimah and the beaches of Dibba.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

Wadi Showka

Just under an hour from Dubai, Wadi Showka is ideal for families or anyone wanting a mix of hiking and relaxing by the water. The Shawka Dam collects rainwater in this area, and trails around the wadi offer scenic views of the mountains. There’s also a kids’ playground, making it a perfect spot for a weekend escape.

Location: Ras Al Khaimah

Hatta

Hatta is a peaceful retreat in the Hajar Mountains. The area is great for kayaking on Hatta Dam, hiking, mountain biking, and off-roading through wadis. Adventure seekers can try the climbing wall, slingshot, or paragliding at the Hatta Wadi Hub. The scenery is rugged and beautiful, offering a real sense of nature away from the city.

Location: Dubai