And you can slurp on its delicious signature ramen bowls for just Dhs5 on opening day

Temperatures are slowly but surely dropping, which means it will soon be comfort food season, and few things hit the spot like a steaming bowl of ramen. If you’re a fan, take note: the ever-popular Daikan Ramen is gearing up to open its doors at Dubai Festival City Mall on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

Known for its bold broths, cult-favourite bowls, and minimalist interiors, Daikan’s newest outpost stays true to its roots. The space is designed for relaxed catch-ups, solo lunches, or casual dinners with warm lighting, clean lines, signature booths, and mellow beats to keep the energy just right.

What’s On the menu?

Expect all of your Daikan Ramen favourites including the Daikan OG – a spicy miso broth loaded with chicken chashu, tantan chicken, veal bacon, ajitama egg, and scallions. If you want to stick to the classic route, opt for the shoyu.

There’s also a strong lineup of small bites perfect for sharing (or not…), including miso-glazed aubergine, chicken karaage, gyozas, prawn popcorn, and bao buns. Speaking of buns, burger fans, the ever-popular Daikan Smash Burger is on the menu, too.

If you’re salivating (like we are), make plans to visit on opening day and treat yourself to the shoyu and miso tantan ramen bowl for just Dhs5. It can’t get any better than that.

Speaking on the opening, Salih and Bilal Elmascan said, “Festival City felt like the right next step.” They added, “The location felt right, and we knew it was time for Daikan to be present in other neighbourhoods of Dubai.”

You can currently get your Daikan Ramen fix in Dubai at Lakeshore Tower at JLT, Nakheel Mall, The Palm and Nad Al Sheba Mall.

But that’s not all…

The opening at Dubai Festival City Mall is just part of a bigger expansion plan, with two more Daikan Ramen locations set to open across Dubai in the near future. And for ramen fans in Al Ain, there’s a branch opening in Al Jimi Mall. Stay tuned!

