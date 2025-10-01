Indulge in Conrad Spa’s Pink Glow Facial this October and support breast cancer awareness with every treatment

This October, Conrad Spa at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Towers is inviting guests to glow pink for a purpose. In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the spa is offering its exclusive BABOR “Pink Glow” Facial, a treatment that promises radiant skin while supporting an important cause.

The facial uses Dr. BABOR’s advanced skincare to deeply hydrate, brighten, and firm the skin, leaving it silky smooth and luminous. Guests also enjoy a signature BABOR ampoule treatment and a refreshing Pink Smoothie Shot to complete the experience.

The experience:

60-minute Pink Glow Facial | Dhs 650

30-minute Express Pink Glow Facial | Dhs 350

As part of the initiative, Dhs 50 from every treatment will be donated to the Emirates Cancer Society, helping fund vital breast cancer awareness and support programmes.

The Pink Glow Facial is available for the entire month of October, giving visitors a chance to indulge in luxury skincare while giving back.

Why it matters

According to the World Health Organisation breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide, with nearly 2 million new cases diagnosed each year. Early detection is key, as it greatly improves treatment outcomes and survival rates.

Location: Conrad Spa, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

Times: 10am to 10pm

Contact: (02) 811 5858