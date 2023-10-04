Breast cancer awareness month is here, and here’s a roundup of who has activities geared towards the cause in the capital…

Umm Al Emarat Park

Abu Dhabi’s Umm Al Emarat Park is going pink in its effort to raise breast cancer awareness among capitalites. Its ‘Pink October’ initiative aims to also support those affected, and its much-anticipated Park Market which opens on the 20th of the month, will light up in pink for the entire month of October. The park will also host a fitness and wellness schedule that highlights the importance of early detection and screenings. Notable activities include a blood donation drive on October 19 and the Pink October Walkathon” on October 20 and 21. On both days, SEHA will also host a breast cancer awareness booth, which will offer free mammogram checkups opposite the Park’s entrance from 4:00pm to 10:00pm. Guests can also look forward to inspirational talks and courageous stories from survivors, from 7:00pm to 7:30pm.

@ummalemaratpark

Deliveroo

Deliveroo has partnered with Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City and will be working to raise breast cancer awareness this October. The month-long initiative will promote early screening among women, encourage regular checkups as well as early detection on their mission to inspire women to prioritise their well-being and schedule screenings. Orders dispatched from the Deliveroo Editions cloud kitchen site in Abu Dhabi will also include a powerful message, that will remind you to take charge of your health and get regular screenings done.

@deliveroo_ae

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

Abu Dhabi’s luxurious Fairmont Bab Al Bahr has announced a vibrant lineup of activities for Pink October, a month dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and promoting wellness. The stunning seaside property will be illuminated in pink lighting and offer pink-themed room amenities in tribute to those affected by breast cancer. You can also look forward to the Bab Al Bahr’s Saturday Pink Brunch, will host a prominent doctor from the Burjeel Marina Health Promotion Centre on Saturday, October 14 for an awareness session that will provide valuable insights and information about breast health. Attendees will receive informative flyers and free screening vouchers, emphasising the importance of early detection and regular check-ups.

Fairmont Bab al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 14, Dhs295 soft drinks, Dhs420 house drinks, Dhs595 sparkling. Tel:(0)2 654 3333, fairmont.com/abu-dhabi

Hudayriyat Island

Hudayriyat Island, Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and sports hub, invites Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s women to participate in a packed calendar of activities to mark Pink October. Their fourth edition of this awareness campaign will seek to spread positivity, while sparking conversation on the importance of breast health. and encouraging women to proactively evaluate their own health on a regular basis.

hudayriyatisland.ae

Villa Toscana at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi

Dig into the Villa Toscana’s ‘The Pink Pear’ dessert, at the St. Regis Abu Dhabi. While you’re busy polishing off a dessert that’s as delicious as it sounds, all proceeds from its sales go to a dedicated foundation that champions breast cancer awareness initiatives. ‘The Pink Pear’ is a chocolate hazelnut delight, filled with toasted hazelnuts, Guanaja ganache, and poached pear, satisfying your dessert cravings while contributing to the fight against cancer.

Villa Toscana at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi, 12:00am to 3:00pm and 7:00pm to 11:00pm daily, Dhs75. Tel: (0)2 694 4553, restaurants.abudhabi@stregis.com

