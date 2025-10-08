Everything to know about how to get a Golden Visa for teachers in Dubai – who’s eligible, when applications open, and how to apply

Dubai has announced that teachers and educators will soon be able to apply for a long-term Golden Visa. The new initiative, revealed by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) on October 5, recognises outstanding educators who have made a strong impact on Dubai’s private education sector.

The move follows a directive from H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, who ordered that long-term residency be granted to the emirate’s most exceptional teachers.

What the Golden Visa means for teachers

The Golden Visa is a 10-year renewable residence permit that allows recipients to live and work in Dubai for an extended period. Holders can also sponsor their family members. The programme aims to give talented educators more stability and encourage continued excellence in the city’s education sector.

Who can apply

The initiative is open to educators working across Dubai’s private early childhood centres, schools, and higher education institutions. The following groups are eligible to apply:

Principals and senior leaders of private schools

Managers of private early childhood centres

Academic heads of universities and higher education institutions licensed by KHDA

Teachers from private schools and early childhood centres

Full-time faculty members at KHDA-licensed universities

How the process works

Teachers who believe they meet the criteria should speak to their school or institution’s leadership team. The process involves several stages:

Nomination

Your school or institution will review your performance and, if eligible, submit your name to the KHDA for consideration.

Review and approval

A committee within your institution will assess your application before sending it to the KHDA.

KHDA will then evaluate nominations and coordinate with other authorities before confirming successful applicants.

Applying for the visa

Once approved, you’ll receive a notification with instructions on how to complete your Golden Visa application through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFAD).

Visa fees are generally paid by the applicant unless the institution chooses to cover the cost.

The full process typically takes around 45 working days once all documents are submitted.

Documents you may need

To support your application, you might be asked to provide:

KHDA inspection or rating reports

Certificates for awards or recognitions

Student, parent and staff testimonials

Evidence of improved student results

Letters of recommendation from your school board

Proof of community involvement or social initiatives

Recognising Dubai’s educators

The Golden Visa initiative was announced on World Teachers’ Day to celebrate those who inspire and lead the next generation. Sheikh Hamdan praised educators for their dedication and their role in shaping Dubai’s future, adding that the emirate’s growth depends on its teachers’ commitment and innovation.

Applications open from Tuesday October 15 to Sunday December 15 through KHDA-nominated institutions.

Image: What’s On Archive