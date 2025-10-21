Serious traffic offences in Dubai can now land drivers in jail and cost thousands in fines

Dubai has updated its Federal Traffic Law to tackle serious driving offences. These new traffic rules mean longer licence suspensions, higher fines, and the possibility of jail for those who break the law.

Long licence suspensions for serious offences

If a driver commits a serious traffic offence, their licence can be suspended for up to three years. After the suspension, the court can also stop them from renewing it for up to two years.

If someone does not have a licence, they may be banned from getting one for up to three years.

Fines and jail for driving while suspended

Driving while a licence is suspended has become much stricter. Anyone caught doing so may face up to three months in jail, a minimum fine of Dhs10,000, or both.

Arrest powers for serious offences

Traffic officers are authorised to arrest drivers committing major offences. These include causing death or injury while driving, reckless driving, endangering the public, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, refusing to provide ID, or trying to flee an accident or ignore police orders.

RTA shares 6 top tips to maintain your car health:

Make sure the air conditioning system works properly to keep the vehicle interior cool during extreme heat.

Check your car’s engine oil and radiator coolant levels regularly, as overheating is more likely in summer.

Maintain correct tyre pressure and replace worn tyres to avoid blowouts.

Keep the brake system clean and replace worn parts.

Clean windows and headlights for better visibility.

Avoid parking under direct sunlight for long periods to prevent the vehicle interiors and systems from overheating.

