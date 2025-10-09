This is after the aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm made it’s debut 17 years ago

The aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai has been a must-visit for both tourists and residents for years. Situated in the heart of the hotel’s grounds, people flock there to experience the incredible collection of sea life that the aquarium has to offer.

Now it’s had a transformation and become a brand new attraction, the Lost World Aquarium and it will be Dubai’s only marine-themed entertainment destination where fascinating animal habitats, cutting-edge technology, immersive storytelling, live mermaid performances, and engaging educational programmes. The new attraction will open on Monday October 27.

Technology is at the centre of the transformation and you’ll be completely immersed in the ocean environment.There are 14 interactive themed rooms with incredible cinematic visuals. The new feature, the Interactive Trident was designed exclusively for Aquaventure’s Lost World Aquarium and it places control in guests’ hands. Offered as an optional upgrade, the take-home souvenir unlocks more than 20 additional experiences, awakening ancient artefacts, revealing secret messages, and triggering multi-sensory effects.

The innovations are to make education accessible and fun and to teach ocean awareness to everyone who visits. Every marine habitat now also features interactive digital displays with multiple elements, offering guests engaging ways to learn more about the oceans.

The Lost World Aquarium at Atlantis, The Palm Dubai also welcomed 430 new marine animals across 35 new species including the Striated Frogfish, Axolotl, and Giant Pacific Octopus. There are 19 new marine habitats for them to live too.

There’s even live entertainment with a spectacular mermaid show in the 10-metre-deep Ambassador Lagoon which is one of the largest open-air aquariums in the Middle East and Africa. With an incredible international cast, who are experts in advanced breath-hold skills, choreographed movements, music, and storytelling.

For guests staying at Atlantis, The Palm entry is free. For external visitors tickets are Dhs85 for children and Dhs105 for adults and are available online.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Times: open daily 10am to 9pm

Contact: www.atlantis.com

Images: Provided