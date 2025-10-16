Good news for students and families celebrating Diwali in the UAE

Indian curriculum schools in the UAE have announced a four-day break for Diwali, giving families extra time to celebrate, travel, and spend time together.

Schools confirm extended holidays

Many Indian schools have adjusted their schedules to include a longer weekend. Schools will close on Friday, October 17, and Monday, October 20, reopening on Tuesday, October 21. Some will start their holidays on Saturday, October 18, and reopen on Wednesday, October 22, ensuring students enjoy four full days off.

With the break aligning with the weekend, many families are planning short trips, temple visits, and festive gatherings.

A brighter Diwali for students

The extended time off means students can take part in family traditions and fully enjoy the celebrations before returning to class refreshed.

With several schools across Dubai and Abu Dhabi confirming the same schedule, this year will be one of the most family-friendly years yet for the Indian community in the UAE.

Make the most of the long Diwali weekend with family-friendly fun around the city. Visit Dubai's glittering Global Village, enjoy festive shopping at Bur Dubai and Meena Bazaar, or watch the night sky light up with Diwali fireworksat Bluewaters Island and Dubai Creek Harbour. You can also join special Diwali-themed brunches and cultural shows happening across the city — perfect ways to celebrate the Festival of Lights together.

Add some extra sparkle to your celebrations with special Diwali dining offers around the city. Enjoy Indian buffets, set menus, and sweet treats at popular spots like Bombay Bungalow, The Crossing, and Punjab Grill. Many restaurants are serving festive thalis and themed dinners just for the weekend — the perfect way to savour the flavours of Diwali with friends and family.

