Your Dubai party season kit: Hair, nails, dresses, and all that glam
The Dubai party season is officially here, and we’ve got you covered on how to look (and feel) your absolute best
Whether you’re planning a last-minute brunch, a big night out, or just want a little self-care in between, Dubai’s top beauty, fashion, and lifestyle spots have you covered this party season. Book a blow dry, get your nails done, rent that show-stopping dress, or even secure a safe ride home – everything you need for Dubai party season perfection is just a few clicks away.
Get that glow with these top makeup artists
View this post on Instagram
From soft glam to full-on party sparkle, these Dubai makeup artists will have you camera-ready in no time:
Maria Doyle Makeup
- Founder of luxury studio Celui, known for red-carpet-ready looks; clients include Tyra Banks.
Tori Arthur Makeup
- Flawless, bridal-inspired looks; worked with Molly-Mae Hague and Perrie Sian. Offers hair styling and one-on-one glam lessons.
Makeup by Nicole at SOTA Salon
- Luxe soft glam and glowing skin; clients include Molly Smith and Daisey O’Donnell.
Lydia Tamara Makeup
- Clean, soft glam with a fresh, effortless finish; offers at-home services.
These nail salons got you covered
View this post on Instagram
Those nails gotta slay… from classic elegance to bold, Insta-ready designs, these Dubai nail salons have all the glam you need:
Zieda Beauty Lounge
- Premium mani-pedis, bold acrylics, and spa treatments in a high-end Jumeirah 1 setting. VIP rooms and gourmet drinks make every visit feel boujee.
We Nails
- Known for standout nail art and Instagram-perfect vibes, from neon-lit chairs to floral photo walls. Also offers blow-dries, lashes, and massages.
Brilliance Beauty Center
- Master-level nail technicians, flawless details, and extra luxuries like coffee, tea, chocolate, and wine during festive seasons.
Nailology Nail Spa
- Luxury mani-pedis with signature cocktails or mocktails, plus indulgent treatments like the “Gold Goddess” experience at Atlantis The Palm.
Online fashion stores that deliver
View this post on Instagram
We’ve rounded up 19 of our favourites, but here are some of the best online fashion stores that can get your next look straight to your door:
PrettyLittleThing
- British retailer serving the UAE with a huge selection of women’s clothing, perfect for Gen Z styling. Standard delivery takes 6–8 business days.
Sand Dollar Dubai
- Homegrown go-to for dreamy beach, swim, and resortwear. Features brands like Hunza G, Melissa Odabash, and Love Shack Fancy. Same-day delivery in Dubai and three-hour options available.
Oh Polly
- Fast-fashion favourites for brunch, beach, and parties. Express delivery in 1–4 working days, or standard shipping if you can wait a bit.
Don’t want to shop? Rent a dress instead
View this post on Instagram
Outfit crises? Not in Dubai. Now you can rent designer dresses and accessories.
Can I Borrow It Babe
- Browse, borrow, and check availability via Instagram DM @caniborrowitbabe or WhatsApp (050) 479 7983. Standard 48-hour borrows start at the listed price, with an additional Dhs50 per day for longer rentals. Collection available at Collective 2.0.
Best Kept Shared via Deliveroo
- Dubai’s fashion rental platform lets you browse a curated collection of designer pieces and get them delivered same-day. Rentals are available for up to three days, and a professional dry-cleaning service ensures each item stays pristine. Perfect for last-minute brunches, parties, or glam nights out.
Get a ride home in your car
View this post on Instagram
Had a drink at brunch, dinner, or a night out? Zofeur has you covered. This on-demand driver service lets you book a professional chauffeur to drive your car safely home, so you can enjoy the night (and your drinks) without a worry. Whether it’s last-minute or planned in advance, Zofeur is the ultimate “party responsibly” hack in Dubai.
Just want to arrive (and leave) in style? Wheely has you covered. Book a luxury ride to your next party and get home safely – all in a sleek, fancy car.
These salons have you covered… facial, wax, hair you name it
View this post on Instagram
We’ve rounded up 23 of some of the best, but here are a few top Dubai salons perfect for a party-ready blow dry.
SOTA Salon
- Chic two-floor JVC salon specialising in hair, facials, lashes, brows, and waxing. Coffee bar and boutique shopping make it a full glam destination.
Boho Salon
- Relaxed boho vibes with expert hair stylists and curly hair specialists. Also offers facials, brows, and other beauty treatments in an eco-friendly, vegan, and cruelty-free space.
The British Salon
- Girly JLT salon focused on hair colour, highlights, balayage, and extensions. Also offers brows, lashes, and waxing — perfect for pre-party pampering.
Pretty WOW
- Luxury JLT salon with hair styling, facials, brow and lash treatments, and waxing. Plush mani-pedi areas add to the indulgent experience.