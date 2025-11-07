Janu Al Marjan Island marks the brand’s first beachfront property in the UAE

Ras Al Khaimah’s growing hotel scene is getting another exciting new addition, this time from AMAN. The renowned ultra-luxury hotel brand will debut Janu, its soulful, sociable little sister to AMAN, on Al Marjan Island.

Janu Al Marjan Island will invite guests to discover joyful experiences and meaningful connections across a 132-key hotel and collection of branded residences. Designed by Singapore-based SCDA Architects, the resort has been envisioned as a vibrant waterfront destination where lifestyle and community converge, blending contemporary interiors with social spaces by the water to cultivate collective energy and a spirit of discovery.

This will include a Janu Wellness centre, a rejuvenating haven complete with yoga studio, banya and hammam. Gourmands can look forward to dining at two distinct restaurants, sipping master mixology at a cool cocktail bar, and partying into the early hours at a vibrant nightlife venue. For daytime dining and imbibing, a beach club and pool will be stylish spots to relax and unwind.

For added connectivity to the island’s star attractions, mooring on the doorstep of Janu will allow guests to reach Wynn Al Marjan Island and the Marina seamlessly via water.

Janu Al Marjan Island is the second Janu hotel now in the pipeline in the UAE, with the first set to open in DIFC in 2029. The first Janu property opened in 2024 in Tokyo, Japan, with further openings also planned for Saudi Arabia and Turks and Caicos.

The expanding allure of Al Marjan Island

Led by the UAE’s first integrated gaming resort, Wynn Al Marjan Island, which is set to open in March 2027, Marjan Island is emerging as a major new staycation spot. Openings from JW Marriott, Le Meridien, W Hotels, Nobu and Ushuaia are also already under development on the island, set to open in the next few years.