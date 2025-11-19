Get ready, you will be able to travel a little bit fancier on flydubai soon

Dubai’s budget airline flydubai is getting an upgrade on its planes and guess what, it’s going to be a brand new cabin class. It was announced at the Dubai Airshow 2025 that Premium Economy will be available on flydubai’s Boeing planes, the CEO has announced.

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of flydubai has said that the airline aims to introduce this new Premium Economy class on Boeing aircrafts. He said in a statement: “We will have three classes. We will have premium economy, economy and business classes”. Currently there are only two classes available on flydubai planes, economy and business so now you’ll be able to have something in between when travelling with the airline.

It was also announced that flydubai signed a deal with European aircraft manufacturer Airbus for 150 A321neo aircraft, valued at Dh88 billion. The Airbus aircraft will be delivered from 2031 onwards. It’s unknown if the new cabin class will be also be available on these planes too. Currently the fleet is 95 Boeing 737 aircraft which includes 27 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 65 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 03 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

The airline has also announced plans to roll out Starlink WiFi across its entire fleet, giving passengers faster and more reliable internet than ever before while travelling across the region. The WiFi service will be completely free for everyone on board, with no sign-up, payment, or special membership required. Passengers on flydubai flights will soon be able to stream, video call, and browse the internet in the air. This is the latest improvement for flydubai passengers after the airline recently included meals and in-flight entertainment in all economy tickets, making the travel experience better without raising ticket prices.