From swanky soirees to family-friendly brunches, these are the best New Year’s Eve celebrations in Abu Dhabi to welcome 2026 in style

Can’t decide where to celebrate New Year’s Eve 2025 in Abu Dhabi? We’ve got you covered with the very best brunches, parties and family-friendly events to toast to 2026 with your nearest and dearest.

99 Sushi Bar

Savour a lavish Japanese multi-course Michelin-starred menu featuring Kobe beef, caviar, oysters, truffle, toro, and uni, complemented by free-flow premium drinks from 8pm to midnight. The evening promises an elegant atmosphere, complete with a live DJ and captivating dance performances by the serene waterfront to keep the celebration alive late into the night.

Where: The Galleria, Al Maryah

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,399 sofa seating, Dhs1,799 window seating, Dhs2,100 semi-open terrace

Book: Tel: (0)2 672 3333. @99sushibaruae

Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa

As the year draws to a close, Al Mabeet Desert Camp transforms into a breathtaking stage for celebration. Guests can savour a lavish gala dinner beneath the open sky, accompanied by live entertainment and a DJ, all set against the glow of lanterns and the timeless magic of the Arabian sands.

Where: Al Wathba Desert Resort & Spa, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs750 soft, Dhs1,000 house, Dhs375 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)2 204 4444. @alwathbahotel

Anantara Sir Bani Yas

Guests are invited to a night beneath the stars at Amwaj Beach at Anantara Sir Bani Yas. Live cooking stations of global flavours are served in a serene, open-air setting beside the water. After dinner, guests can carry on the party with music, fireworks and drinks chargeable based on consumption.

Where: Anantara Sir Bani Yas

When: 8pm to 11pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,299 soft, Dhs649 children six to 11, Dhs349 for two hours of house drinks

Book: Tel: (0)2 895 8700. @anantarasirbaniyas

Buddha-Bar Beach Abu Dhabi

Count down to 2026 by the beach with a gourmet buffet of live stations paired with premium tipples as you listen to Lexter and the band and a resident DJ providing high-energy entertainment. Guests can choose from the beachfront terrace with unparalleled views of the fireworks or the chic ambiance of the indoor dining room.

Where: St Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs950 indoor, Dhs1,250 outdoor, Dhs1,500 lower deck, Dhs500 children indoor, Dhs950 children outdoor

Book: Tel: (0)2 498 8888. @buddhabarbeachabudhabi

Cyan Brasserie

Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi is throwing a glamourous gala dinner with haute cuisine, live entertainment and a sparkling midnight toast under the stars from the 18th floor terrace.

Where: Andaz Capital Gate Abu Dhabi

When: 8.30pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs475 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs755 bubbly

Book: Tel: (0)50 765 6435. @andazabudhabi

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Grammy Award-winning musician John Legend headlines Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental’s dazzling New Year’s Eve celebration, inviting guests to sing along in the lead-up to midnight with hits including All of Me, Ordinary People and Glory. The glamourous gala dinner will offer gourmet live stations, premium beverages and dazzling fireworks.

Where: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs3,500

Book: Tel: (0)2 690 8888. @mo_emiratespalace

Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

Bid farewell to 2025 with a dazzling gala dinner. An opulent setting of gold and pearl sets the tone for a sophisticated soiree of gourmet dishes, free-flowing drinks and entertainment from a live band and DJ.

Where: Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi Hotel & Residences Emirates Pearl

When: 8pm to 2am, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs899 soft, from Dhs1,199 house, from Dhs1,499 premium, from Dhs450 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)2 510 1234. @grandhyattabudhabi

Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

White, Mare Mare, and Tean are all inviting guests to enjoy a remarkable gala-style dinner to say goodbye to 2025 in style. Guests can indulge in exquisite gourmet dishes, enjoy a vibrant and celebratory atmosphere, and toast to new beginnings surrounded by elegance and festive cheer.

Where: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,550 soft, Dhs1,600 house, Dhs1,800 premium, Dhs675 children six to 11

Book: Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @jumeirahsaadiyatisland

Maté Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Christmas Day at Maté Abu Dhabi with an authentic Argentinian asado, masterfully crafted by Chef de Cuisine, Belén Pracilio. Savour premium cuts, ocean-fresh seafood, and seasonal specialities with live entertainment and beats from a DJ.

Where: Park Hyatt Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

When: 1pm to 4pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs525 soft, Dhs640 house, Dhs825 premium

Book: Tel: (0)54 309 6027. @parkhyattad

Oak Room

The Abu Dhabi EDITION’s signature steakhouse is a stylish spot for gourmet fine dining on New Year’s Eve. The menu begins with starters of foie gras mousse and lobster carpaccio, followed by a choice of main – the surf & turf would be our choice – and a decadent black forest baked Alaska for dessert.

Where: The Abu Dhabi EDITION, Al Bateen Marina

When: 7pm to 12am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs695 soft, Dhs795 house, Dhs895 bubbly

Book: Tel: (0)2 208 0000. @abudhabiedition

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara

Ring in 2026 in the open-air majlis of Al Falaj, where the last night of the year is marked with a curated dining experience featuring live cooking stations, global flavours, and signature dishes. Surrounded by the rolling desert and twinkling stars, it’s a memorable setting for a special evening.

Where: Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm to 11.30pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,650 soft, Dhs1,850 house, Dhs2,026 Champagne, Dhs825 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)2 895 8700. @anantaraqasralsarab

Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

Le Cabaret Rouge is the theme of the New Year’s Eve gala dinner at Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi’s Imperial Ballroom. Delight in a four-course dinner, sip on free-flowing drinks and be entertained by an array of themed live performances. Once the gala concludes, the after-party keeps the energy high at Ant:Dote bar.

Where: Rixos Marina Abu Dhabi

When: 6.30pm to 4am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,500

Book: Tel: (0)2 498 0000. @rixosmarinaabudhabi

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

A red and silver party is the theme of the gala dinner at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island on December 31. It begins with a lively cocktail reception and entertainment, followed by a decadent feast of international flavours with more live entertainment. As the countdown sparkles into midnight, celebrations continue under the stars with DJs, dancing, and a magical kids’ party at Rixy Kids Club, ensuring a night to remember for all.

Where: Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

When: 6.30pm to 3am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,950

Book: Tel: (0)2 492 2222. @rixospremiumsaadiyat

Saadiyat Beach Club

A glam and gold New Year’s Eve party by the beach is what you can expect on the final night of the year at Saadiyat Beach Club. Be entertained by a three-piece live band, groove to live DJ tunes, and indulge in a gourmet buffet that features a caviar bar, seafood stations and a selection of live grills.

Where: Saadiyat Island

When: 8.30pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs849 soft, Dhs999 house, Dhs1,299 premium, Dhs299 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)2 656 3500. @saadiyatbeachclub

SAL

Dine by the beach on December 31 and indulge in an exquisite five-course Mediterranean set menu. Guests can enjoy the evening’s culinary journey accompanied by live music by the pool, creating a relaxed yet festive ambiance under the stars.

Where: Jumeirah Saadiyat Island

When: 8pm to 1am, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,450 soft, Dhs1,950 bubbly, Dhs725 children seven and above

Book: Tel: (0)2 811 4342. @sal_saadiyatisland

Sontaya Abu Dhabi

Ring in the New Year with a sumptuous Southeast Asian–inspired buffet set against the stunning Saadiyat shoreline. Guests can savour the vibrant flavours of the region and enjoy joyful moments with loved ones before celebrating midnight beneath a sky illuminated by fireworks. The experience includes a sharing-style set menu and live stations.

Where: St Regis Saadiyat Island

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs750 indoor, Dhs850 outdoor, Dhs250 children

Book: Tel: (0)2 498 8088. @sontaya_stregis

Sushisamba Abu Dhabi

Ring in the New Year at Sushisamba Abu Dhabi and experience an unforgettable celebration. Immerse yourself in high-energy samba dancers, electric DJ sets, and the sounds of a live saxophonist as the countdown to midnight begins. There’s no minimum spend for the first seating from 6pm to 8.30pm, while minimum spends start from Dhs1,000 for the 9pm seating.

Where: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

When: 6pm to 8pm first seating, 9pm onwards second seating, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 min spend ground floor indoor, Dhs1,300 min spend ground floor outdoor

Book: Tel: (0)2 811 5882. @sushisambaabudhabi

Zuma

Bid farewell to 2025 and ring in the New Year with style and flavour at Zuma Abu Dhabi on December 31. Guests can enjoy an award-winning à la carte dining experience showcasing Zuma’s iconic favourites, with a Dhs1,000 minimum spend applying to both restaurant and lounge dining.

Where: Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs1,000 minimum spend

Book: Tel: (0)2 401 5900. @zumaabudhabi