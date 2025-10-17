John Legend, a gala dinner across Michelin-starred restaurants, fireworks, and an after-party set the stage for Abu Dhabi’s biggest night

Abu Dhabi is lining up a serious New Year’s Eve. Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental will welcome 2026 with a full palace takeover that pairs world-class dining with an exclusive live set from John Legend, an EGOT winner whose ballads have soundtracked more than a few new beginnings. Expect a red-carpet mood, a glittering terrace stage, and a countdown capped by fireworks over the Arabian Gulf.

There are two ways to do the night, and both are designed for ease. Book a festive stay package and you are in for the whole journey, from a cocktail reception beneath the Grand Dome from 7pm to 8.30pm, to a gourmet gala dinner spread across the hotel’s signature dining rooms, then the concert, the fireworks, and a late after-party on the Palace Terrace. Restaurants in the line-up include Talea, Strawfire, Martabaan, Sand&Koal, Hakkasan, and Vendôme, each offering its own format, from set menus to buffets with live stations. A minimum three-night stay that includes the night of December 31 applies to these packages, which keeps the experience seamless from check-in to late checkout the next day.

If you prefer to dip in just for the show, ticket-only access comes in Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Royal tiers, starting from Dhs3,500. Ticket holders begin their evening with a terrace reception at the East Wing from 8pm, complete with premium beverages and tasting stations curated by the hotel’s award-winning culinary team. All ticket tiers include the John Legend performance, the fireworks, and the after-party.

John Legend will take to the stage on the Palace Terrace as midnight nears and will perform some of his biggest songs, from All of Me to Love Me Now. When the clock strikes twelve, the sky answers with a full fireworks display, then the music shifts gears for a late session with guest DJs and live entertainment. Dress code is black tie or national attire, and the event is open to guests aged three and above. Seating is first-come within tiered sections, and the hotel flags that reservations are non-refundable and non-transferable, so plan with intent.

Booking is via Platinumlist, while stay packages are handled directly through the hotel team at +971 2 690 8888 or moauh-reservations@mohg.com.

