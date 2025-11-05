Big changes are on the way for UAE schools as a brand-new global curriculum gets ready to shake up the classroom for CBSE students

Starting in April 2026, the new CBSE Global Curriculum will be introduced to give students a more international learning experience while keeping the strong foundation of Indian education. The plan was announced at a major education conference in Dubai, bringing together hundreds of school leaders, teachers, and officials from across the region to discuss how the new system will shape the future of education in the UAE and beyond.

Big update for Indian schools in the UAE

CBSE schools across the UAE will soon see a major change in how they teach and learn. The new curriculum aims to help students think globally, embrace modern learning styles, and prepare for future careers in an increasingly connected world.

Announced at CBSE Dubai conference

The announcement was made during a major CBSE conference held in Dubai, which brought together more than 800 school leaders and teachers from India and the Gulf. The event focused on the future of education and how schools can mix traditional learning with new ideas and technology.

Talks with UAE education authorities

Officials from Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK), and Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) joined the discussions. They worked with Indian officials to plan how schools in the UAE and other Gulf countries will bring in the new global curriculum.

A move towards global learning

The CBSE Global Curriculum will be introduced in all CBSE schools outside India, including those in the UAE. This marks an important step for CBSE to become more internationally recognised and to help students gain skills and knowledge that prepare them for a fast-changing world.

Image: Getty Images