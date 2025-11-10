It is finally starting to feel like winter as the UAE weather turns cooler

The UAE weather has fallen to the lowest of the season, bringing fresh mornings and cooler evenings across the country.

Chilly mornings in Al Ain

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported the lowest temperature today at 13.9°C in Damtha, Al Ain, at 6.30am. Yesterday was even colder in Raknah (also in Al Ain), where the mercury dropped to 9.8°C at sunrise – the coldest morning so far this winter in the UAE.

These temperatures are a clear sign that the country is transitioning into its winter season.

Cooler days ahead

The recent temperature drop marks the start of winter weather across the UAE.

More cool mornings are expected over the coming weeks, perfect for desert trips, beach walks, and evening strolls.

Dusty and partly cloudy skies

The NCM stated that today will remain partly cloudy with dusty conditions in many areas, which could affect visibility and air quality. By evening, cloud cover is expected to increase over coastal and northern regions, and some areas across the UAE could see light rainfall.

The dust is likely to linger in some inland areas, and the NCM advised the public to take precautions if they have respiratory concerns.

Temperatures across the UAE

Inland areas will reach highs between 33°C and 37°C, while coastal regions will be slightly cooler at 30°C to 34°C. Mountain areas will feel much fresher, with temperatures ranging from 15°C to 20°C.

Over the weekend, the highest temperature was 37.8°C in Sweihan, Al Ain, showing that daytime warmth can still be strong despite cooler mornings.

Wind and humidity

Light to moderate winds will continue through the day, occasionally picking up and stirring dust in exposed areas. Humidity is expected to drop overnight, bringing clearer skies and more comfortable evening conditions.

