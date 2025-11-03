Catch Hollywood star Will Smith on stage at the Sharjah International Book Fair
Will Smith joins the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 as a guest speaker
Book lovers, get ready – The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 is hitting the cultural heart of the city this week, running from Wednesday, November 5 to 16, at the Expo Centre Sharjah. And there’s an exciting twist for bibliophiles: Hollywood superstar Will Smith is joining the festival as a special guest speaker, bringing his unique perspective to the world of storytelling.
The Hollywood legend will take to the main stage on Friday, November 14, at 8pm.
Most of us will know him as one of Hollywood’s top actors, but did you know he has also written and co-authored a number of books? He is the author of Will – his memoir, co‑written with Mark Manson; and Just the Two of Us – a children’s book aimed at fathers and children.
During his time on stage in Sharjah, Will Smith will share with the audience storytelling and discovering your own path.
Commenting on the announcement, Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said, “Welcoming a global creative icon like Will Smith reflects SIBF’s vision of celebrating art and creativity. His remarkable journey spans cinema, acting, music, singing, and creative writing, embodying our mission to honour all forms of artistic expression that inspire imagination, raise awareness, and open new pathways to knowledge.”
Will Smith is no stranger to the UAE and frequents Dubai fairly often. So often, in fact, that the celebrity was the first to try to Deep Dive Dubai when it opened in 2021. He even has a close relationship with HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, and sent gifts to his twins when they were just born.
What else can you get up to at the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025
Besides seeing Will Smith, literary fans can also meet their favourite authors face-to-face and get their books signed.
For children, there will be workshops, stage shows, live entertainment and more, and there’s even a cooking corner where top chefs, home cooks, food writers, and authors from around the world bring their recipes to life. You can even network and attend conferences and workshops run by SIBF.
You can get all the details here.
Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 details
Location: Expo Centre Sharjah, Al Khalidiya District, Sharjah
Times/Date: November 5 to 16, 2025 | Sun to Wed 10am to 10pm, Thurs to Sat 10am to 11pm, and Friday 4pm to 11pm
Tickets: Free, but register here.
Contact: sibf.com
Images: Getty Images