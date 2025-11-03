Will Smith joins the Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 as a guest speaker

Book lovers, get ready – The Sharjah International Book Fair 2025 is hitting the cultural heart of the city this week, running from Wednesday, November 5 to 16, at the Expo Centre Sharjah. And there’s an exciting twist for bibliophiles: Hollywood superstar Will Smith is joining the festival as a special guest speaker, bringing his unique perspective to the world of storytelling.

The Hollywood legend will take to the main stage on Friday, November 14, at 8pm.

Most of us will know him as one of Hollywood’s top actors, but did you know he has also written and co-authored a number of books? He is the author of Will – his memoir, co‑written with Mark Manson; and Just the Two of Us – a children’s book aimed at fathers and children.

During his time on stage in Sharjah, Will Smith will share with the audience storytelling and discovering your own path.