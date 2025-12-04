Live Nation has just dropped a festive bombshell for music fans across the UAE

For one week only you can snag tickets to some of the biggest concerts in the UAE for just Dhs99. Yes, arena-filling superstars for less than a brunch appetizer. It is easily one of the wildest entertainment deals of the year and the perfect chance to fill the rest of your 2025 and upcoming 2026 calendar with huge shows without draining your bank account.

One week only

From December 8 to 14, a limited number of Dhs99 tickets will be released for concerts by some of the world’s biggest acts including Pitbull, Rod Stewart, Franz Ferdinand, Scorpions, Wu-Tang Clan, Muse, Cem Yilmaz, and many more. Once these discounted tickets sell out, they are gone. Set an alarm for 12pm on December 8 because that is when the sale officially goes live.

All the artists announced so far

More shows will be added through the week but here is what has been confirmed already. Each listing includes the city and the date so you can plan ahead.

Cem Yilmaz performs in Abu Dhabi at Etihad Arena on January 17, 2026

Franz Ferdinand perform in Dubai on December 13, 2025

Rod Stewart takes the stage in Abu Dhabi on December 17, 2025

Muse perform in Abu Dhabi on February 4, 2026

Andrea Vanzo brings his cinematic sound to Dubai on Friday March 27, 2026

Train return to Dubai with the hits on Thursday February 12, 2026

Pitbull brings the party to Coca Cola Arena Dubai on Sunday December 14, 2025

Rapunzel and Her Holiday Wish arrives in Dubai from December 5 to 24, 2025

Josh Groban performs in Dubai on Friday March 27, 2026

Wu-Tang Clan take over Coca Cola Arena Dubai on Sunday March 22, 2026

Eivør performs in Dubai on Friday April 3, 2026

And more artists are still to come so keep an eye out for further announcements.

How to get the Dhs99 tickets

Buying the discounted tickets is easy. Head to the Live Nation website, choose the concert you want, and click Buy Now. This will redirect you to Ticketmaster where you should look for the ticket called Holiday Week Promotion. Add it to your basket and check out as usual. Tickets are sold on a first come first served basis and each customer can buy up to two promotional tickets for each event. Once the limited allocation is gone, only standard prices will be available.

Your burning questions answered

When is the sale? December 8 to 14, 2025

How much is a ticket? Dhs99 for selected tickets

How many tickets can I buy? Only 2 tickets per user

Where are the concerts? Across the UAE at multiple venues

How do I book? Visit Live Nation, choose your show and select the Holiday Week Promotion ticket on Ticketmaster

