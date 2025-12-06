A serene retreat undergoing an exciting transformation promises relaxation and rejuvenation

Set the scene

Change is afoot on the sleepy Al Zorah shorefront. The luxury resort once known as The Oberoi has been taken over by Four Seasons, and will be reimagined into the Four Seasons Ajman at Al Zorah in 2026. In the interim, it’s simply known as Al Zorah Beach Resort, while hospitality heavyweights Four Seasons inject their signature five-star service and reimagine the culinary and wellness offering.

The location

In under an hour, we’ve left Dubai’s soaring skyscrapers for Ajman’s verdant, low-lying landscape, a welcome serenity oozes from the Al Zorah Beach Resort from the second you pull up at the valet. It’s close enough to the city to be convenient, but far enough away to feel like you’re on holiday.

The design

The lush landscaping gives Al Zorah Beach Resort a tropical feel, with swaying palms and bushy trees offering seclusion, privacy and a welcome immersion into nature. The contemporary, modern aesthetic runs from the lobby, flooded with natural light and expanding out onto shallow pools, right through to guest rooms, villas, and the duo of signature restaurants.

The room

Our Premier Ocean View Room was light and spacious, and the welcome amenities of fresh fruit and sweet macaroons were a lovely touch. We sank effortlessly into plump feather pillows after a day of shorefront relaxation, and the crisp sheets and springy mattress offered one of the best night’s sleep we’d had in ages. A generous bathroom featured a huge walk-in shower and sumptuous free-standing tub, plus fragrant Le Labo amenities. The first-floor balcony facing over the pool and towards the sea offered blissful alfresco serenity, the sound of chirping birds providing our morning wake-up call.

The activities

A stretching swimming pool is a standout feature – perfectly chilled and lined with sun loungers and shaded cabanas. Pro tip, arrive in good time, during busy periods these quickly fill up. The property will benefit from an adults-only pool (part of Four Seasons’ forthcoming enhancements) for those looking to truly switch off, as families fill the current poolside. At the spa, a pampering massage using fragrant ALQVIMIA oils is relaxing – the therapist uses just the right amount of pressure to work out any tension. Those looking to up the ante with activities can enjoy watersports from the beach, or perfect their swing on the adjacent 18-hole Al Zorah Golf Course.

The food and drink

Breakfast at Vinesse provides a simple but well-stocked continental buffet, complemented by an extensive a la carte menu where eggs a dozen ways, staple sweet treats and international dishes can be ordered as you like. Dinner is best enjoyed by the sea at Aquario. Order from the seafood bar to sample locally caught delicacies, like tiger prawns simply drizzled in chilli butter – a standout dish during our stay.

The final say

A welcome antidote to busy city life, Al Zorah Beach Resort is an oasis of calm where local flavour and natural beauty make for a thoughtful stay.

What’s on the bill

A one-night stay for two starts from Dhs1,650 room only, or Dhs1,800 with breakfast. Al Zorah Beach Resort’s expansive collection of villas, which range from one to three bedrooms and are ideal for group getaways, start from Dhs4,200.

The deets

Location: Al Zorah, Ajman

Check-in/check-out: 3pm/ 12pm

Contact: (0)6 504 4888, @alzorahbeachresort